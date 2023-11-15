Flanders firefighter Brian Williams dies unexpectedly

Brian K. Williams of Flanders (photo credit: courtesy photo)

Brian Williams, a long-time volunteer with the Flanders Fire Department, died suddenly last Tuesday morning, at the age of 52.

Mr. Williams was recently the chair of the Flanders Board of Fire Commissioners, an elected position he’s held since 2005.

He’s been a member of the fire department since 1994, and was department’s chief from 2001 through 2003. Brian Williams was also one of the few Black fire chiefs on the East End.

In addition to volunteering with the fire department, Mr. Williams also worked for the Southampton Town Fire Marshal’s office. Mr. Williams’ death was unexpected, and the cause of his death had yet to be determined at press time.

“Nobody could believe it,” said fellow Flanders commissioner Mike Spano.”We were all stunned. I can tell you that.”

“His absence is going to be very much felt,” said Southampton Chief Marshal John Rankin. “He was the go-to guy for a lot of things.”

Mr. Williams most recently organized a parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Flanders Fire Department on Flanders Road.

“He’s [Brian Williams} going to be missed, especially by the Board of Fire Commissioners,” Mr. Spano said. “He did a lot of stuff for us.”

Mr. Williams was also the president of the Southampton Commissioners and a former president of the Southampton Chiefs’ Council.

“He died too young,” Mr. Spano said.