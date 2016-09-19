SWR seeks community input for full-time superintendent

What qualities would you look for in a school superintendent? Should the candidate be from New York or more specifically Long Island? These are some of the questions the Shoreham-Wading River School District would like to know from the community.

A survey for community members is available to be submitted until Sept. 30. The entire survey can be viewed below.

The district is looking to fill the position left after Steven Cohen retired. Neil Lederer began as the interim superintendent on Aug. 31. The Board of Education was expected to form a search committee consisting of school board members and residents to select a full-time replacement.

SWR Superintendent Survey by Timesreview on Scribd

