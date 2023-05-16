Polls are open for today’s Board of Ed elections

Riverhead High School (file photo)

Voters in the Riverhead and Shoreham Wading River school districts will weigh in on the proposed annual budgets and select candidates to serve on their local school boards Tuesday.

Voting in Riverhead will take place in each of the districts four elementary schools: Riley Avenue Elementary, Phillips Avenue Elementary, Roanoke Avenue Elementary and Aquebogue Elementary from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Shoreham Wading River district voting will be held at SWR High School’s main gym from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Four seats are available on the Riverhead Central School District’s Board of Education, with seven candidates competing this year. Two incumbents, Christopher Dorr and Therese Zuhoski, will not seek reelection. Incumbent Virginia Healy is pursuing a second term as a board member.

Ms. Healy will run alongside newcomers David Dougherty, Eve Kaplan-Walbrecht, Erica Murphy, Cynthia Redmond, James Scudder and Kimberly Wilder.

The three candidates who receive the most votes will serve three-year terms. The candidate who places fourth will fill the vacant seat and unexpiring term of former board vice president Laurie Downs, which ends June 30, 2025. The candidate who fills that seat will begin their term as soon as the vote is certified. The others will begin serving July 1.

In Shoreham-Wading River, three Board of Education seats are open this year.

Incumbent and current board president Katie Andersen is running unopposed for reelection, as are both board vice president Henry Perez and board member Michael Lewis.