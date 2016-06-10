Aquebogue news: Submit your entries for Riverhead Country Fair

Happy October! I hope you had a wonderful September and are looking forward to the blessings of the fall harvest. I pushed Johanna up Herricks Lane in her wheelchair recently and loaded her up with pumpkins and mums. It sufficed as a workout for me and helped with the fall decorating. We can’t wait to go on these adventures together in her new Surrey bike.

Thank you to those who donated directly to us or through Kait’s Angels for the purchase of an adaptive bike for Johanna. We are overwhelmed by your support! I am scheduling the delivery of the bike in the next two weeks. So if you see us on the road, say hello!

The Riverhead Country Fair is this Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Featured will be a pumpkin- and vegetable-decorating/carving contest. Entries can be brought to the south end of the East End Arts property at 133 East Main St. in Riverhead on Sunday from 7 to 9 a.m. and must remain on display until 5 p.m. One entry per person; ages 4 to adult. Cash prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded in each age group. For more information, call 631-722-3873 or email [email protected] There are a number of other contests as well. For information, visit riverheadcountryfair.com.

Hallockville Museum Farm is offering some really fun classes and events during October, including spooky night tours Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10; $8 for members; children ages 10 and under are free. Professional storytellers will take you on a haunting journey of otherworldly tales that lurk in the shadows at night. Join Colette Gilbert, curator of education, as she presents “Haunted Hallockville,” with local theater actors portraying various historical characters in this family-friendly Halloween show. The 50-minute guided tour is by advance registration only and will take place rain or shine. Purchase your time slot online at hallockville.com/event/spooky-night-tours/.

Fall is my favorite time of year on the North Fork. I know the traffic can be daunting at times, but I recall that our family always enjoyed pumpkin-picking. We fell in love with this place and made the North Fork our home. Please be patient and remember how blessed we are to live here. Have a great week.

Editor’s note: Times Review Media Group is seeking a columnist to take over the community column for the Aquebogue, Jamesport, South Jamesport and Northville area. Some writing experience is preferred. Those interested may submit a sample column of no more than 500 words to senior associate editor Lauren Sisson at [email protected] Columns appear every other week on the Neighborhood News page. For details, call Ms. Sisson at 631-354-8039.

Contact Aquebogue columnist Eileen Benthal at [email protected] or 631-833-1897.

Comments

comments