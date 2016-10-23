Cops: One person killed in crash on Route 25A in Shoreham

Suffolk County police are investigating a fatal crash in East Shoreham Saturday night that killed one person. The crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. on Route 25A and Defense Hill Road, police said, near the entrance to Shoreham-Wading River High School.

Further details were not yet available. Police said more information should be available later Sunday.

It was the second fatal accident in Shoreham this week. A 25-year-old Rocky Point man was killed in an accident on North Country Road Tuesday, about two miles away from Saturday’s crash.

Traffic was blocked for several hours last night in both directions as police investigated.

