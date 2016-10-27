Riverhead news: Key Club offers a safe Halloween at high school

The Riverhead High School Key Club will be hosting its first-ever “Safe Halloween” for students in grades K-4 Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. The event is free. There will be trick or treating, a haunted maze, a carnival, a pumpkin-themed bean bag toss and Halloween-inspired coloring pages. There will also be a costume contest. Sounds like a lot of fun!

The Four Hands Concert held Saturday evening to benefit First Congregational Church of Riverhead’s restoration campaign was divine! Duo pianists James Sheppard and Jeff Wentz performed works by Haydn, Debussy and Dvorak. Following the program all guests were invited to enjoy a Viennese dessert table with tea and coffee. The volunteers did an awesome job! If you’d like to donate to the restoration campaign, checks can be mailed to the church at 103 First St., Riverhead, NY 11901.

My dear friends Steve Palmer and Grant Kingswell visited me from Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sept. 27-30 to celebrate my birthday (Sept. 28) with me. We had a great time! We had dinner at Jerry and the Mermaid, Elbow Too and Sakura. Peggy and Paul Sparrow also dined and reminisced with us. On the 28th, Steve, Grant and I toured the Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay and 21 of 65 rooms at Coe Hall mansion.

The Riverhead Combined Veterans will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the World War I monument on the corner of Main and Court streets. The public is invited. Following the ceremony there will be refreshments at American Legion Post 273 on Hubbard Avenue.

Riverhead Free Library will be hosting the Woman’s Club of Riverhead pajama and book fundraiser Nov. 1-12 to benefit local children. The community is asked to donate a pair of pajamas to a child, along with an age-appropriate book. Donations can be dropped off at the library. For more information, visit pajamaprogram.org.

Mark your calendar! The Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to noon at St. John’s School. Tickets are $10 for adults. For more information, call Charlie Drowns at 631-574-8835.

Happy birthday to Peter Cybulski, Nicole Levasseuer and Hal Kwasna on Oct. 27; Margie Sears, Oct. 28; Cheryl Arnau, Austin Galea and Damon LeCann, Oct. 29; Tim Hynds and Macey Reichel, Oct. 30; Joey Reichel, Diane Reeve, Nadia Chiaramonte and Frank Klodoski, Nov. 2; Kyle White, Sarah Halpin, Christine Block and Johnathan Muller, Nov. 3; Art Thompson, Marge Lawrence, Barbara Vail and Laurie Koplinka, Nov. 5; Arianna Brooks, Nov. 6; Andrea Hill and Latasha Brunskill, Nov. 8; and Claudette Anderson, Erinn Pekar, Devin O’Rourke and Sydney Marascia, Nov. 9.

Happy wedding anniversary to Lucy and Jim Creighton on Oct. 28 and Anthony and Nadia Chiaramonte on Nov. 1.

Happy Halloween! Watch out for the witches and goblins trick or treating!

Don’t forget to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Every vote counts!

Fly your flag on Veterans Day and remember those who fought for our freedom. God bless all our veterans.

