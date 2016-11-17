Aquebogue-Jamesport news: Thanksgiving service at Old Steeple

There’s a lot happening this weekend right in our neighborhood.

Riverhead Clergy Interfaith’s Thanksgiving worship will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue. All are welcome.

The Jamesport/South Jamesport Civic Association meeting has been changed to Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Jamesport Meeting House. For questions and/or concerns, email Angela DeVito at [email protected]

George Moravek and the renowned Jamesport Meeting House Chorus will be back for another of their rousing concerts — this time featuring “Bernstein on Broadway” — at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Jamesport Meeting House. This is wonderful music all composed by Leonard Bernstein for the Broadway stage. The chorus will sing popular favorites from the musicals “West Side Story” and “On the Town,” which was made into a film that was directed by Gene Kelley and starred Frank Sinatra and Anne Miller. There will also be selections from “Wonderful Town” and “Candide.” The suggested donation for the concert is $10. For more information, email Richard Wines at [email protected]

December is just around the corner. On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Steeple Community Church will host its holiday chinese auction, greens sale and luncheon. Sponsored by Old Steeple Community Church and the Riverhead Garden Club, the sale will include boxed homemade cookies, a food and baked goods table and handmade centerpieces and wreaths. Lunch will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The chinese auction drawings begin at 1:30 p.m.. A handmade heritage quilt will also be raffled off. For raffle tickets or more information, call the church office at 631-722-3070.

Living Waters Church in Aquebogue is hosting a new Christmas celebration entitled “One Christmas Night” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. It features the very talented members of the church’s drama, dance and worship team. Call 631-722-4969 to reserve your tickets today!

I want to wish you all a very happy Thanksgiving! This will be my last Thanksgiving column. I am so grateful for our friends and neighbors here on the North Fork. My daughter, husband and I are meeting so many more of you as we are biking around on Johanna’s new Surrey bike! It’s a pleasure to meet so many of you in person. Have a beautiful Thanksgiving and remember to show your gratitude with a smile!

Editor’s note: Times Review Media Group is seeking a columnist to take over the community column for the Aquebogue, Jamesport, South Jamesport and Northville area. Some writing experience is preferred. Those interested may submit a sample column of no more than 500 words to senior associate editor Lauren Sisson at [email protected] Columns appear every other week on the Neighborhood News page. For details, call Ms. Sisson at 631-354-8039.

Contact Aquebogue columnist Eileen Benthal at [email protected] or 631-833-1897.

