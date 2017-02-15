County reaches preservation deal with Jamesport landowner

The owner of two properties in Jamesport that have been the subject of several controversial development proposals over the years has agreed to Suffolk County’s land perseveration offer, according to Legislator Al Krupski.

Mr. Krupski (D-Cutchogue) announced details about the land perseveration deal during Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter’s “State of the Town” address Wednesday night at The Birchwood of Polish Town.

The next step will be for the Legislature to approve the sale, Mr. Krupski said, adding the sale price won’t be made public until the deal is finalized.

“I have a strong degree of confidence I will have the support of my colleagues,” he said.

Both properties are owned by developer Robert DiNoto, who acquired them in 2015 in a foreclosure proceeding.

The 10-acre parcel where a 4,200-square-foot retail development had once been proposed is slated to be preserved as a hamlet park, Mr. Krupski said.

The county will also purchase the development rights for the adjacent 32-acre property through its farmland preservation program, he said. A 160-unit retirement community had been proposed for that property before the town changed the zoning in 2003.

Mr. Krupski said a Native American burial ground located on the property will also be preserved.

In a press release issued by Mr. Krupski’s office, Larry Simms, a member of the group Save Main Road, stated, “This action by the county precludes massive commercial development, which would have literally overwhelmed the hamlet of Jamesport.”

Save Main Road, the Jamesport-South Jamesport Civic Association and other community groups have opposed development plans for both properties over the years.

