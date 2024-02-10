Blotters: Police called to group home fight

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

Riverhead Town police were called to scene of a fight at a group home on Feb. 1, according to police.

Upon officers’ arrival it was determined that the victim — a 31-year-old male resident — had been menaced with a knife by house manager Allen Jenkins, 68, who was arrested, police said.

About 30 minutes later, police returned to 31 Northville Turnpike in response to a 911 call about another fight, and determined that residents Charles Teauhey , 31, and Roberto Rivera, 37, acting in concert, struck the same victim with a cane, causing injury. Both men were arrested, police said.

Mr. Jenkins was charged with second-degree menacing and released on a desk appearance ticket, police said.

Mr. Teauhey and Mr. Rivera were also charged with second-degree menacing as well as second-degree assault.

• On Jan. 31 at about 2:25 p.m., Riverhead police received a 911 call from a 17-year-old male stating he had been a victim of a robbery.

Upon police arrival, the victim reported that while walking on Parkway Street, four unknown men wearing masks forcibly removed his Apple iPhone and Jordan sneakers. The unidentified men fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said. This investigation remains active and is being pursued by the Riverhead Detective Squad.

A 21-year-old Riverside man was arrested for burglary last Wednesday morning on Peconic Avenue in Riverside.

Police said the man, later identified as Andrew Rodriguez, forced entry into a business on Peconic Avenue in Riverside and stole $100 from the cash register before fleeing the building on foot through the front door, according to police.

The suspect was located the following night by Riverhead Town police, who transported him subject from Riverhead to Southampton Town Police headquarters, where he was interviewed, placed under arrest, processed and held for arraignment, officials said.

• A battle pitting dog vs. dog vs. mailboxes on Royal Avenue in Flanders ended peacefully, Southampton Town police said.

On Dec. 31, police said, an officer responded to a call of criminal mischief involving a mailbox.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the complainant, who stated that she observed a man walking his dogs in front of her house at approximately 7 a.m.

The man had his dogs on a long leash, and they interacted with the woman’s dogs through the fence, according to police.

She yelled to the man get away from her property and said that his dogs got wrapped around her mailbox post and knocked it over, according to police.

The woman was unable to determine who he was at the time, officials said. She stated that she only wished to have the repairs paid for. The officer was able to locate the man, who greed to speak with the woman.

He denied any wrongdoing, but the woman received monetary compensation and the matter was closed, police said.

