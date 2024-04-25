Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup: April 25, 2024

(Credit: Adobe Stock)

Baseball

April 19: Riverhead 6, Central Islip 5

Trailing by one heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Riverhead found a way to get its third win of the season. Jason Davis led off the inning with a single and then Brady Hubbard made it to first and second with a single of his own. Matt Zambriski walked to load the bases for senior captain Mark Gajowski. With the bases loaded, Gajowski didn’t waste any time and swung at the first pitch, sending it to the outfield gap in right field to seal the win. Gajowski hit 3-for-4 from the plate and collected three RBIs. Riverhead’s league record now stands at 3-6. Upcoming Schedule: April 26: Longwood at Riverhead, 4 p.m. April 27: Riverhead at Longwood, 4 p.m. April 30: Walt Whitman at Riverhead, 4:30 p.m.

April 22: Shoreham-Wading River 7, Center Moriches 1

In a statement game, the Wildcats defeated a Center Moriches squad that is currently sitting at the top of the division. Gordon Votruba was sensational on the mound, throwing a complete game effort and striking out seven batters in the process. The senior had zero walks on the day. Joe Leo and Christian Cox each had strong efforts from the plate, producing two hits apiece. Shoreham-Wading River, with its tenth win of the season, has clinched the playoffs after just missing it last season. Upcoming Schedule: April 25: SWR at Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m. April 29: SWR at William Floyd, 4:45 p.m. May 1: East Hampton at SWR, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

April 22: Shoreham-Wading River 12, Harborfields 6

After losing to Manhasset in a rematch of last year’s Long Island championship game, the Wildcats have stood tall, winning three games in a row, including a 10-9 victory over Kings Park. In the game against Harborfields, Shoreham-Wading River came out on fire, scoring three goals in the first quarter and never relinquished the lead over the course of the game. Liam Gregorek and Liam Kershis each scored three goals against Harborfields. Kershis has 52 points on the season with 22 goals and 30 assists. Gregorek has also scored 22 goals this season. SWR is now 7-1 in Division II. Upcoming Schedule: April 25: SWR at Westhampton, 5 p.m. April 29: SWR at Miller Place, 5 p.m. May 1: SWR at West Islip, 6:30 p.m.

April 18: Riverhead 9, South Fork 8

In a season-defining game, Riverhead knocked off a team that they’ve had trouble beating in the last few years. It was a tight contest all the way through against South Fork with the Blue Waves trailing 2-1 heading into the second quarter. Riverhead (8-3) then scored four goals in the second and third periods and held on to the slim lead for the victory. Griffin Sumwalt scored four goals and Zach Timpone scored a goal and added three assists. Dillon Zaleski make 12 saves for the Blue Waves. Upcoming Schedule: April 30: Copiague at Riverhead, 5:15 p.m. May 2: Riverhead at Sachem North, 5 p.m. May 6: Riverhead at Walt Whitman, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Golf

April 17: Riverhead 9, Rocky Point 0

With the victory over Rocky Point, Riverhead is now 4-0 to start the season. The Blue Waves have defeated Longwood, 5-3, and Sachem, 7-2. Led by Alex Hoverkamp and Angelina Gust, the Blue Waves look well on their way to a potential league title. Upcoming Schedule: April 30: Riverhead at Rocky Point, 4 p.m. May 1: Riverhead at Shoreham-Wading River, 4 p.m. May 2: Longwood at Riverhead 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

April 18: Shoreham-Wading River 6, William Floyd 1