Blotter: Bay Shore woman arrested for alleged grand larceny

In addition to apprehensions for various town code violations, Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from June 29 to July 5:

Tara Brown of Bay Shore, 48, was arrested for alleged grand larceny.

Ebony Booker of Riverhead, 35; William Christiansen of Port Jefferson, 69; and Gloria Leon Zuniga of Hampton Bays, 48, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Jorge Herrera Curiales of Jamesport, 25; Calixtro Garcia Garcia of Riverhead, 38; Oscar Sicajau Garcia of Guatemala, 48; and Jose Gomes De Oliveira of Southold, 43, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Juan Rodriguez Juarez of Flanders, 32, was arrested for alleged driving while ability impaired.

Michael Barry of Riverhead, 38, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Hannah Nolan of Riverhead, 25, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tyrese McRae of Riverhead, 26, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

John Sanders of Center Moriches, 24, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Prince Yellordy of Freeport, 48, was arrested for allegedly conspiring to perform a felony.

Walter Mayen Ruiz, 55; Jermaine Stevens, 50; and Abner Saban-Chamale, 25, all of Riverhead, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.