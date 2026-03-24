Bagpipers in the Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day in 2022. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Don’t put away your green just yet.

East End Emerald Society is finishing its Celtic celebrations strong with the 12th annual Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 28. Marchers will step off at 1 p.m. on Main Road, beginning at Washington Avenue.

The parade route runs from Washington Avenue and North Railroad Avenue along Main Road to the Jamesport Fire Department.

For the first time in its history, there will be a family-friendly after-party following the parade at the George Young Community Center. Parade-goers can stop by to enjoy live music from the 12X Ultimate Party Rock & Dance Cover Band, a variety of food trucks and face painting.

“The parade has kind of taken on a life of its own,” said John Cuddy, one of the founding members of East End Emerald Society. “Since 2014, which was our first year, [it] has grown exponentially — between the number of participants, both marching groups and pipe bands, high school bands and fire department bands, and also spectators.”

Mr. Cuddy said a special stop will be made along the parade route outside Jamesport Cemetery, where the late NYPD detective and Riverhead native Brian Simonsen is buried. Det. Simonsen was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 12, 2019.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s also something that’s poignant,” said Mr. Cuddy. “Every year, the NYPD Emerald Society pipes and drums marches in the parade — they’re the lead band in the parade — and they stop, and play in front of the cemetery for Brian a special tribute of ‘Amazing Grace’ to recognize his sacrifice.”

Brian Stark, center, is the 2026 Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal. Stephen Wirth, left, and Earl Truland, right, will serve as the aides to the grand marshal. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Brian Stark, co-owner of Sandy Pond Links with deep roots in Riverhead, is this year’s parade grand marshal. He grew up in Riverhead and has lived in the Jamesport and Aquebogue area for the last 25 years.

His maternal grandmother, who lived to be 95, was from Ireland. He remembered her “good old Irish stories and sayings,” and often visited her home in Laurel, where he would go down to the beach to fish and swim.

“That was part of my life, [being in Jamesport] on the water,” Mr. Stark said. “I went to Providence College with every Irish kid from South Boston — even though I’m only a quarter Irish, I feel like I’m more Irish because I’m surrounded by all these Irish names and stories.”

Alongside him will be his aides: his business partner and brother-in-law Earl Truland and Stephen Wirth, co-owner of Digger’s Ales N’ Eats. He called Mr. Wirth “a part of the Riverhead fabric” and described Mr. Truland as being “Johnny-on-the-spot” — joking that he would be there to help him if he trips in the middle of Route 25.

Mr. Stark said after this winter for the books, the community deserves to have a day of fun — and hopefully, some sunshine. Saturday’s forecast calls for a brisk but sunny afternoon with a high of 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“Since it’s your hometown, you’re seeing your neighbors and your friends, so many happy faces,” the grand marshal said. “The best thing is just getting together with everyone and reconnecting after a terrible winter.”

For more information about the March 28 parade, visit eastendemeraldsociety.org.