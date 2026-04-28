Education

Riverhead Central School District announces the top 20 seniors

By Ana Borruto

The top 20 student of Riverhead High School’s Class of 2026 (courtesy RCSD).

Riverhead High School’s Aidan Foss is the Class of 2026 valedictorian, spearheading the list of this year’s top 20 students.

Oliver Earl will be the salutatorian. Both Foss and Earl are part of Riverhead High School’s Advanced Placement program.

Here is the top 20 list of students provided by the school district:

  1. Aidan Foss
  2. Oliver Earl
  3. Alex Sliwak
  4. Joshua Ward
  5. Tatum Soutar
  6. Johanna Lopez
  7. Addison Heck
  8. Dwayne Morgan
  9. Carlie Morgan
  10. Christian Seymour
  11. Danielle Polakowski
  12. Olivia Esposito
  13. Saara Hossain
  14. Danica Sweeney
  15. Olivia Pluschau
  16. Ella Kaparos
  17. Kelly Lopez
  18. Kaleb Gatto
  19. Madeline Sullivan
  20. Evey Sambets
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Riverhead High School Class of 2026 valedictorian Aidan Foss, left, and salutatorian Oliver Earl.

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