Riverhead Central School District announces the top 20 seniors

The top 20 student of Riverhead High School’s Class of 2026 (courtesy RCSD).

Riverhead High School’s Aidan Foss is the Class of 2026 valedictorian, spearheading the list of this year’s top 20 students.

Oliver Earl will be the salutatorian. Both Foss and Earl are part of Riverhead High School’s Advanced Placement program.

Here is the top 20 list of students provided by the school district:

Aidan Foss Oliver Earl Alex Sliwak Joshua Ward Tatum Soutar Johanna Lopez Addison Heck Dwayne Morgan Carlie Morgan Christian Seymour Danielle Polakowski Olivia Esposito Saara Hossain Danica Sweeney Olivia Pluschau Ella Kaparos Kelly Lopez Kaleb Gatto Madeline Sullivan Evey Sambets