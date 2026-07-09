Übergeek releases a second non-alcoholic beer in Devolve series

Übergeek’s Devolve Lager launched July 8. (Graphic courtesy of Übergeek Brewing Company)

Eastern Long Island has no shortage of craft beer between both forks, but non-alcoholic brews? It’s an area of craft brewing that has remained relatively untouched on the forks — that is, until brewer and Übergeek owner Rob Raffa decided just because the alcohol is missing doesn’t mean the flavor should be, too.

Raffa, who launched his irreverent Riverhead-based craft brewery (and sometime contract brewing businesses for other labels in the area) with a brick-and-mortar tasting room and brewery in 2021, created the Devolve N/A brand just about a year ago, with his first entry into the category an ambitious IPA-style brew using Citra and Simco hops, as well as two-row barley and wheat.

Today, Raffa’s second entry under the Devolve brand hits the market via a lager-style non-alcoholic beer, right in time for summertime quenching.

“The lager is a Bohemian pilsner, and it’s just nice, it’s light, it’s crisp, it’s clean,” he says. “It’s inspired by a Czech pilsner, with very pale pilsen malt and a little bit of dextrin malt for head retention; typically the hops used are also from the Czech area, so you’d use something like a Czech saaz [pronounced zots], which gives the beer a really nice balance of bitterness.”

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