Riverhead High School AP Scholars continue to shine

Riverhead High School has 39 students that made AP Scholar honors. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Brooke Eastwood didn’t know what to expect last year when she took the PSAT as a junior at Riverhead High School. The standardized test was just one in a long line of exams in a schedule packed with AP courses.

Then the results came back: She had scored in the top 3 to 4% nationally out of the millions nationwide, earning recognition as a commended student by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

“I’ve always enjoyed all of my AP classes,” said Brooke, now a senior taking her fifth AP course, language and composition. “My experience with the AP program as a whole has been good.”

Riverhead High School’s Advanced Placement program has grown dramatically over the past two decades, more than doubling its offerings from fewer than 10 to more than 20 courses today. Nearly 600 students take at least one AP course during high school, with 51 graduates earning AP Scholar designation last year by scoring 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.

Ollie Earl, Aidan Foss, Brooke Eastwood and Saara Hossain are among the nearly 40 AP Scholars at Riverhead High School. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

For students like Brooke, the rigorous program does more than bolster college applications. It teaches them they can handle challenges and succeed under pressure.

Ollie Earl, a senior, is among those who have benefited. He got his start with AP World History as a freshman. Now, nine AP courses later, he’s heading to college to study political science, confident that he can handle whatever comes next.

“I was ready for a new wave of learning,” he said. “Even that first AP World History had more work in it than any other classes. But I did great with it, and I really enjoyed it. It met my expectations, it made me happy.”

Ollie has taken his fair share of difficult courses. One that stands out from the rest is AP Chemistry. He wondered, at times, whether he would make it through. He did — and now knows he can tackle college-level work.

“I’ll meet the challenge even better, because not only do I have the experience of working hard behind me, but I’ll also have the kind of excitement that you get from learning something that you really genuinely want to learn,” he said. “I am very proud of myself, and I feel confident in my ability to get through hard classes.”

Fellow senior Aidan Foss remembers the jolt of his first AP course. World History as a freshman was unlike anything he’d faced, and Chemistry tested him even further.

Twelve AP courses later, he has developed the study skills and resilience he’ll need as he pursues political science and history in college, with hopes of becoming a lawyer.

“I actually know what I’m getting into when I go to college,” Aidan said. “It’s still going to be a shock, but not as much, because I’ve taken AP classes.”

Senior Saara Hossain chose AP courses to challenge herself. Of the seven she’s taken, AP Seminar stands out for its college-style research papers — work that will help as she pursues international relations and foreign languages in college.

“I’ve really enjoyed my AP classes,” Saara said. “The ones offered here have been really helpful.”

To Principal Sean O’Hara, the students’ success reflects collaboration across the entire school.

“One of the things I like about Riverhead High School is that there’s something for everybody here,” he said. “I’m proud of the programs we offer and of the students who take advantage and thrive.”

Charles Gassar, director of school counseling, has watched the AP program expand during his 17 years with the district. New courses are added regularly, and the district continues to look for ways to broaden opportunities.

Beyond AP, Riverhead offers dual-enrollment courses for college credit through Stony Brook, Adelphi or Long Island University, all taught by Riverhead faculty. Seniors also participate in an Early College program at Suffolk County Community College, taking classes alongside college students.

“The district has always fully supported these programs,” Mr. Gassar said. “There are so many opportunities for students to find their niche and go in different directions.”