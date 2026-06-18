Two Riverhead police officers promoted to sergeants

Riverhead Town police officers Cole Montefusco and Travis Wooten were sworn in to their new roles as sergeants by Riverhead Police Chief Ed Frost. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Another pair of Riverhead police officers have moved up the ranks.

Officers Cole Montefusco and Travis Wooten were sworn-in and promoted to the rank of sergeants during Tuesday evening’s town board meeting.

“Welcome to the next rank and the continued growth,” said Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin.

Their brothers and sisters in blue lined the Riverhead Town Hall board room as the town council unanimously voted in favor of their promotion. Both sergeants, who joined the force in 2021, were sworn-in by Riverhead Police Chief Ed Frost.

The families of both men beamed with pride, including Mr. Montefusco’s mother Riverhead Town Justice Lori Hulse and Mr. Wooten’s uncle, town clerk James Wooten — who is also a retired Riverhead Town Police officer.

“My uncle is just one of many police officers in my family — my mother is also a retired Riverhead police officer, and my wife is also a Southampton police officer,” Mr. Wooten said. “I’ve been around it my entire life, and it’s something I’ve always looked forward to doing as a career. When I was kid, there was no other career in my mind.”

The Riverhead News-Review captured the special occasion, view the photos below: