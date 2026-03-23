Riverhead Town Justice Lori Hulse was honored by the Town Board last week with a Women’s History Month proclamation recognizing her legal career and years of service to the community.

Judge Hulse — who in 2015 became just the second woman in more than 85 years elected to serve on the local bench — was recognized alongside several other women during the March 17 event.

The trailblazing judge, a 1991 graduate of St. John’s University Law School, was the first female president of its Student Bar Association. She then went on to become a deputy bureau chief in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office and a senior trail attorney in Suffolk County’s Major Crime Bureau.

She later worked as an assistant town attorney and legal counsel for Southold before coming to Riverhead. She is a member and past president of the Suffolk County Magistrates Association.

Judge Hulse’s work in Riverhead stretches well beyond the courthouse. She served on the Riverhead Central School District Board of Education from 2000 to 2006 and again from 2014 to 2016, including three years as board president.

The Riverhead Town Board honored the women leading various departments in Town Hall on March 17 for Women’s History Month (Ana Borruto photo).

The mother of two is also a familiar face away from the bench. She is a parishioner at St. Isidore R.C. Church and a volunteer coach with Long Island CYO basketball for young children. Over the years, she’s also coached Little League baseball and softball.

“I was fortunate to be raised by two people, my parents, who told me always that you can accomplish anything that you try, so I really did make my dreams come true,” the judge said. “I really enjoy serving as town justice in Riverhead. My most important accomplishment by far as a woman is being the mother of Cole and Regan Montefusco, because they’re really good people and they make me proud every single day.”

The Riverhead Town Board recognized several other women who lead various town departments at the March 17 event, including councilwomen Joann Waski and Denise Merrifield, Teresa Baldinucci of the town’s purchasing department, community development administrator Dawn Thomas, Riverhead Town historian Georgette Case, Riverhead Tax Receiver Laurie Zaneski, financial administrator Jeanette DiPaola, senior services program director Kelly Tocci and assessors Meredith Lipinski, Dana Brown and Laverne Tennenberg.

“We work with some amazing women in the Town of Riverhead, and I appreciate each and every one of you,” Ms. Waski said. “Even if you’re not a department head, and you are a woman working for the Town of Riverhead, or a woman in Riverhead, congratulations to all of us for all making a difference.”