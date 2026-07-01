Riverhead releases extreme heat warning, cancels outdoor recreation programs
Riverhead Town has issued an extreme heat and travel advisory beginning at noon on Wednesday through Saturday evening. The town also announced a few cancellations and closures for Thursday and Friday.
Peak heat index values are expected to reach 100 to 105 degrees along the coast — and up to 110 degrees inland, according to the National Weather Service.
“This has the potential to be a multi-day extreme heat event with near record high temperatures,” the town said in the release. “Stay cool by staying indoors in air-conditioned areas or outside in shaded environments. Limit outdoor activity during the heat of the day. Check on vulnerable friends, family and neighbors.”
The senior center will be open as a cooling center on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All outdoor recreation programs will be cancelled after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, and are completely cancelled for Friday. All outdoor facility rentals are cancelled for both days. Summer camp will be moved inside.
Town beach facilities will be open until 9 p.m., and lifeguards and beach attendants will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If assistance is needed due to the heat, call the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500.
Southold Town Human Resource Center in Mattituck will also be open as a cooling center on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Room one of the Southold Town Community Center in Peconic will be open as a cooling center on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.