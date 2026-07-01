Riverhead releases extreme heat warning, cancels outdoor recreation programs

Riverhead Town is taking precautions ahead of extreme incoming heat. (Credit: Courtesy National Weather Service)

Riverhead Town has issued an extreme heat and travel advisory beginning at noon on Wednesday through Saturday evening. The town also announced a few cancellations and closures for Thursday and Friday.

Peak heat index values are expected to reach 100 to 105 degrees along the coast — and up to 110 degrees inland, according to the National Weather Service.

“This has the potential to be a multi-day extreme heat event with near record high temperatures,” the town said in the release. “Stay cool by staying indoors in air-conditioned areas or outside in shaded environments. Limit outdoor activity during the heat of the day. Check on vulnerable friends, family and neighbors.”

The senior center will be open as a cooling center on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All outdoor recreation programs will be cancelled after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, and are completely cancelled for Friday. All outdoor facility rentals are cancelled for both days. Summer camp will be moved inside.

Town beach facilities will be open until 9 p.m., and lifeguards and beach attendants will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If assistance is needed due to the heat, call the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500.

Southold Town Human Resource Center in Mattituck will also be open as a cooling center on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Room one of the Southold Town Community Center in Peconic will be open as a cooling center on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.