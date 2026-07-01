Riverhead Raceway to mark 76th anniversary with Flying Dutchman tribute, fireworks

Fireworks show at Riverhead Raceway. (Photo courtesy credit: Riverhead Raceway)

As raindrops pelted the asphalt at Riverhead Raceway last Saturday, washing out a full night of racing, organizers were already looking ahead to Friday’s 76th anniversary celebration — featuring fireworks and one of the track’s biggest holiday programs of the summer.

The July 3 event will include the Flying Dutchman Tribute, a 76-lap Tour Type Modifieds race honoring legendary driver Fred “The Flying Dutchman” Harbach. The night’s lineup also includes Super Pro Trucks, Vintage Modifieds, Truck Enduro and Big Wheels.

The raceway is also tying the event to Fourth of July weekend and the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration, with track officials describing Riverhead Raceway as a “patriotic” venue that has long drawn generations of local families.

“Auto racing is all about celebrating,” general manager John Elwood told the Riverhead News-Review during last week’s washout. “People come to the East End for the beaches and golf, and then they come here for the excitement. That’s why the families keep coming back.”

Track owner Tom Gatz said fan access is part of the draw, with drivers often staying after races to sign autographs and meet children.

“A big part of Riverhead Raceway is the interaction between our fans and the drivers,” Mr. Gatz said. “Our fans are part of the show. We want them to cheer, yell and have fun, especially the kids.”

For Mr. Gatz, the track is also personal.

“My daughter came to her first race before she was even a year old,” Mr. Gatz said. “My son was here before he was born because my ex-wife was pregnant with him. Now they both race here.”

Friday’s schedule includes pit gates opening at 5:30 p.m., general admission gates at 6:30 p.m., a Vintage Modified ride-along at 7:25 p.m. and qualifying at approximately 7:30 p.m. Feature races are expected to begin after the 8 p.m. opening ceremony and national anthem.

Mr. Elwood said the raceway depends on a large group of staff and volunteers to stage its weekly events.

“There are a lot of moving parts and a lot of staff, most of whom are volunteers who come in just for Saturdays,” Mr. Elwood said. “We rely on volunteers for handicapping, scoring, announcing and every other aspect of the operation. Organizing all of that takes a lot of planning. There’s a tremendous amount of effort that goes into putting together a night like this.”

The raceway also hosts demolition events and other specialty shows throughout the summer, including nights featuring school buses, monster trucks and themed stunts.

“We’re always trying to put on something exciting for the crowd,” Mr. Elwood said.

Additional July events include Tip the Cow on July 10, a monster truck summer crush matinee on July 11 and TK Twin 9’s school bus demolition on July 18. More information is available at riverheadraceway.com.

Photos courtesy of Riverhead Raceway