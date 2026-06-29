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Graduation 2026: Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2026 celebrates commencement

By Riverhead News-Review

Members of the Shoreham-Wading River High School Class of 2026 walk onto the field during Friday night’s commencement ceremony as family and friends look on from the stands. (Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo)

The scoreboard read 20-26, the bleachers were full and the cheers only grew louder as Shoreham-Wading River High School’s Class of 2026 reached the end of graduation night at the school Friday.

Graduates in navy-and-gold gowns crossed the stage, heard from classmates and school leaders, and celebrated the friendships and memories built over their years together — before throwing their caps into the darkening skies.

Portraits of achievement

Olivia Pesso

Valedictorian

GPA: 104.621 (weighted)

College: Amherst College

Major: Biology or neuroscience

While Olivia credits supportive friends, family and teachers for her success, she also acknowledges the benefit of embracing a change of perspective during her high school years, “helping me to trade the burden of perfection for the pursuit of growth.” 

Olivia has excelled not only academically, completing 11 AP and seven honors courses — including college-level classes — and winning awards in English, social studies, math and science, but as a member of organizations including Students Against Drunk Driving and Women in Science and Engineering and vice president of the National Honor Society.

It is on the sports fields, however, as a member of SWR’s soccer, cross country and track teams, that Olivia has found some of her proudest moments. She holds being named Class A county soccer player of the year during her  junior season as among her greatest high school accomplishments. That achievement, she said, “taught me that true success is much easier to achieve when you maintain a positive mindset and appreciate every moment.” 

She plans to continue playing soccer in college, while pursuing a career in medicine, specializing in neurology or cardiology.

Her advice to future SWR graduates: “Work hard, stay humble, seek joy.”

Ray Hidaka

Salutatorian

GPA: 103.831 (weighted)

College: Undecided

Major: Biology

A scholar athlete, scholar musician, AP scholar with Distinction and recipient of many academic awards, Ray looks toward a future career in medicine as a doctor whose work combines science, technology and patient care.

On top of his academics (12 AP and seven honors classes), Ray has participated in Mathletes, chamber orchestra, Orpheus String Ensemble, National Honor Society and Global Awareness Club and has pursued summer projects with an internship at Peconic Bay Medical Center and nuclear medicine research with the Brookhaven National Laboratory high school program, which resulted in a manuscript slated for publication. 

As captain of SWR’s tennis team, Ray has also captured success on the high school courts, qualifying for the state tennis championships and reaching round 16 in doubles (with his younger brother) on his fifth attempt and being named by Newsday as one of Long Island’s top 30 boys tennis players. From that experience, Ray said he learned “that success is built through consistency, resilience and never giving up, even when progress feels distant.“

With that perspective, Ray offers fellow and future grads these words of wisdom: “Don’t let the hard days win.”

Scenes from commencement

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Valedictorian Olivia Pesso addresses her classmates during Shoreham-Wading River High School’s Class of 2026 commencement ceremony Friday night. (Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo) Salutatorian Ray Hidaka reflects on his years at Shoreham-Wading River High School while delivering the salutatory address during Friday night’s commencement ceremony. (Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo) Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo A rainbow stretches over Shoreham-Wading River High School on Friday evening as the Class of 2026 commencement ceremony got underway. (Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo)

List of Shoreham-Wading River Graduates

Isabella Aceto

Jacob Adams

Katharine  Alessi

Samual Alessi

Giovanni Aliotta

Benigna Alvarenga

Logan Andreson

James Aracri

Isabella Arena

Jaya Bachan

Dylan Barolli

Jonnah Battaglia

Carter Baumeister

Robert Beirne

Jake Bodenburg

Maxwell Boerum

Juliette Bowes

Quinn Burke

Brielle Burtts

Marisa Cacciola

Alexandra Calandrillo

John Calvert

Andrew Cimino

Alexander Clareen

Ja’Ziyah Coffey

Brody Constantine

Jacob Conti

James  Cook

Matteo Cortina

Natalee Cortina

Lola Costello

Owen Crowley

Madison Cummings

Lilah Cutalo

Aidan Daly

Evan Damianos

Aidan DeCollibus

Aubrey DelVecchio

Ali Dettleff

Taylor  Dietz

Jake Donnelly

Kristin Donnelly

Logan Downey

Shawn Engmann

Declan Faulkner

Phoenix Fernandes

Cole Fernandez

Kaitlyn Fioretti

Felicity Fitzgerald

David Formisano

Ella Frazzzetto

Alexander Gallo

Kiley Gamez

Lauren Golfo

George Greene

Mackenzie Greene

Lilah Grosso

Alexa Guinther

Jayden Gulino

April Haarke

Shane Hall

Brendan Hamski

Emily Hermanns

Ava Hernandez

Cletis Hernandez

Nate Hernandez

Ray Hidaka

Kelly Husdon

Colin Ivezaj

Leslie Jablonski

Logan Jung

Jocelyn Kavanauggh

Anabel Keegen

Katherine Keegan

Steven Kelban

Reilly Kenneally

Sean Kozak

Lanie Krause

Kyler Kuck

Daniel Laieta

Melissa Latora

Catherine Leonard

Alex Lewkovich

Andrew Licata

Charles/Charlie Licata

Haley Loscalzo

Ashley Macia Espinosa

Mia Mangano

Leyton Mangiamele

Anthony Mango

Tyler Mann

Joshua Mar-Mendoza

Angelina Marcus

Michael Marturiello

Christopher Mathers

Lucas Maxwell

Connor McAlvin

Gabriella McCarthy

Everett McClintock

Christopher Menekou

Mya Michaelson

Caroline Misewich

Jaden Montes

Anthony Mullen

Summer Murphy

Christopher Murphy

Michela Norbre

Tyler Nowaski

John O’Neill

Paige O’Shaughnessy

Victoria Oliveri

Alessia Olivo

Victoria Olivo

Angelina  Pace

Francesa Palesado

Megan Pendzick

Madisyn Perez

Olivia Pesso

Peter Petreczky

Michael Pfeiffer

Gia Politi

Emma Pollak

Robert Portelli

Jillian Portuese

Kate Provencher

Connor Prunty

Maeve Prunty

Yang Yi Pu

Gabrielle Ray

Dean Rhein

Sky Riekert

Isabella Romeo

Gianna Ruggero

Aubrey Russo

Josslyn Sanseverino

Isabelle Scherl

Aubrey Schleiffelder

Aidan  Schmitt

Aidan Seaton

Demetrius Serras

Giulianna Serratore

Joseph Sganga

Vivian Shao

Colton Sisler

Branon Smith

Andrew Stiene

Gavin Stroh

Kristian Tabala

Charles Tacke

Ray Tang

Forrest Tepfenhardt

Matthew Thomsen

Alexander Tishchenko

Milana Torre

Kevin Trentowski

Leah  Tufano

Matthew Tumilowicz

Camryn Valenti

Nicholas Vignola

Ava Volz

Lenora Vricella

Morgan Weill

Luke Whaley

Nora White

Joseph Williamson

Terence Winters

Henry Wyszomierski

Joan Yantsos

Harrison Zeller

Joseph Zuckerbrot 

Journalism Student of the Year Award: Aubrey Schleiffelder

Aubrey Schleiffelder is the 2026 recipient of the Times Review Media Group Journalism Student of the Year Award. She plans to study finance at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., and eventually earn a master’s of business administration. Aubrey’s favorite journalism project this year was reporting and producing a broadcast video on a blood drive held at the school.“I had a lot of fun making this video and enjoyed spreading awareness of the importance of participating in blood drives,” she said.

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