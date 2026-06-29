Graduation 2026: Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2026 celebrates commencement

Members of the Shoreham-Wading River High School Class of 2026 walk onto the field during Friday night’s commencement ceremony as family and friends look on from the stands. (Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo)

The scoreboard read 20-26, the bleachers were full and the cheers only grew louder as Shoreham-Wading River High School’s Class of 2026 reached the end of graduation night at the school Friday.

Graduates in navy-and-gold gowns crossed the stage, heard from classmates and school leaders, and celebrated the friendships and memories built over their years together — before throwing their caps into the darkening skies.

Portraits of achievement

Olivia Pesso Valedictorian GPA: 104.621 (weighted) College: Amherst College Major: Biology or neuroscience

While Olivia credits supportive friends, family and teachers for her success, she also acknowledges the benefit of embracing a change of perspective during her high school years, “helping me to trade the burden of perfection for the pursuit of growth.”

Olivia has excelled not only academically, completing 11 AP and seven honors courses — including college-level classes — and winning awards in English, social studies, math and science, but as a member of organizations including Students Against Drunk Driving and Women in Science and Engineering and vice president of the National Honor Society.

It is on the sports fields, however, as a member of SWR’s soccer, cross country and track teams, that Olivia has found some of her proudest moments. She holds being named Class A county soccer player of the year during her junior season as among her greatest high school accomplishments. That achievement, she said, “taught me that true success is much easier to achieve when you maintain a positive mindset and appreciate every moment.”

She plans to continue playing soccer in college, while pursuing a career in medicine, specializing in neurology or cardiology.

Her advice to future SWR graduates: “Work hard, stay humble, seek joy.”

Ray Hidaka Salutatorian GPA: 103.831 (weighted) College: Undecided Major: Biology

A scholar athlete, scholar musician, AP scholar with Distinction and recipient of many academic awards, Ray looks toward a future career in medicine as a doctor whose work combines science, technology and patient care.

On top of his academics (12 AP and seven honors classes), Ray has participated in Mathletes, chamber orchestra, Orpheus String Ensemble, National Honor Society and Global Awareness Club and has pursued summer projects with an internship at Peconic Bay Medical Center and nuclear medicine research with the Brookhaven National Laboratory high school program, which resulted in a manuscript slated for publication.

As captain of SWR’s tennis team, Ray has also captured success on the high school courts, qualifying for the state tennis championships and reaching round 16 in doubles (with his younger brother) on his fifth attempt and being named by Newsday as one of Long Island’s top 30 boys tennis players. From that experience, Ray said he learned “that success is built through consistency, resilience and never giving up, even when progress feels distant.“

With that perspective, Ray offers fellow and future grads these words of wisdom: “Don’t let the hard days win.”

Scenes from commencement

1 | 14 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Valedictorian Olivia Pesso addresses her classmates during Shoreham-Wading River High School’s Class of 2026 commencement ceremony Friday night. (Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo) Salutatorian Ray Hidaka reflects on his years at Shoreham-Wading River High School while delivering the salutatory address during Friday night’s commencement ceremony. (Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo) Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo A rainbow stretches over Shoreham-Wading River High School on Friday evening as the Class of 2026 commencement ceremony got underway. (Shoreham Wading River courtesy photo)

List of Shoreham-Wading River Graduates

Isabella Aceto Jacob Adams Katharine Alessi Samual Alessi Giovanni Aliotta Benigna Alvarenga Logan Andreson James Aracri Isabella Arena Jaya Bachan Dylan Barolli Jonnah Battaglia Carter Baumeister Robert Beirne Jake Bodenburg Maxwell Boerum Juliette Bowes Quinn Burke Brielle Burtts Marisa Cacciola Alexandra Calandrillo John Calvert Andrew Cimino Alexander Clareen Ja’Ziyah Coffey Brody Constantine Jacob Conti James Cook Matteo Cortina Natalee Cortina Lola Costello Owen Crowley Madison Cummings Lilah Cutalo Aidan Daly Evan Damianos Aidan DeCollibus Aubrey DelVecchio Ali Dettleff Taylor Dietz Jake Donnelly Kristin Donnelly Logan Downey Shawn Engmann Declan Faulkner Phoenix Fernandes Cole Fernandez Kaitlyn Fioretti Felicity Fitzgerald David Formisano Ella Frazzzetto Alexander Gallo Kiley Gamez Lauren Golfo George Greene Mackenzie Greene Lilah Grosso Alexa Guinther Jayden Gulino April Haarke Shane Hall Brendan Hamski Emily Hermanns Ava Hernandez Cletis Hernandez Nate Hernandez Ray Hidaka Kelly Husdon Colin Ivezaj Leslie Jablonski Logan Jung Jocelyn Kavanauggh Anabel Keegen Katherine Keegan Steven Kelban Reilly Kenneally Sean Kozak Lanie Krause Kyler Kuck Daniel Laieta Melissa Latora Catherine Leonard Alex Lewkovich Andrew Licata Charles/Charlie Licata Haley Loscalzo Ashley Macia Espinosa Mia Mangano Leyton Mangiamele Anthony Mango Tyler Mann Joshua Mar-Mendoza Angelina Marcus Michael Marturiello Christopher Mathers Lucas Maxwell Connor McAlvin Gabriella McCarthy Everett McClintock Christopher Menekou Mya Michaelson Caroline Misewich Jaden Montes Anthony Mullen Summer Murphy Christopher Murphy Michela Norbre Tyler Nowaski John O’Neill Paige O’Shaughnessy Victoria Oliveri Alessia Olivo Victoria Olivo Angelina Pace Francesa Palesado Megan Pendzick Madisyn Perez Olivia Pesso Peter Petreczky Michael Pfeiffer Gia Politi Emma Pollak Robert Portelli Jillian Portuese Kate Provencher Connor Prunty Maeve Prunty Yang Yi Pu Gabrielle Ray Dean Rhein Sky Riekert Isabella Romeo Gianna Ruggero Aubrey Russo Josslyn Sanseverino Isabelle Scherl Aubrey Schleiffelder Aidan Schmitt Aidan Seaton Demetrius Serras Giulianna Serratore Joseph Sganga Vivian Shao Colton Sisler Branon Smith Andrew Stiene Gavin Stroh Kristian Tabala Charles Tacke Ray Tang Forrest Tepfenhardt Matthew Thomsen Alexander Tishchenko Milana Torre Kevin Trentowski Leah Tufano Matthew Tumilowicz Camryn Valenti Nicholas Vignola Ava Volz Lenora Vricella Morgan Weill Luke Whaley Nora White Joseph Williamson Terence Winters Henry Wyszomierski Joan Yantsos Harrison Zeller Joseph Zuckerbrot