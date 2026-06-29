Graduation 2026: Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2026 celebrates commencement
The scoreboard read 20-26, the bleachers were full and the cheers only grew louder as Shoreham-Wading River High School’s Class of 2026 reached the end of graduation night at the school Friday.
Graduates in navy-and-gold gowns crossed the stage, heard from classmates and school leaders, and celebrated the friendships and memories built over their years together — before throwing their caps into the darkening skies.
Portraits of achievement
Olivia Pesso
Valedictorian
GPA: 104.621 (weighted)
College: Amherst College
Major: Biology or neuroscience
While Olivia credits supportive friends, family and teachers for her success, she also acknowledges the benefit of embracing a change of perspective during her high school years, “helping me to trade the burden of perfection for the pursuit of growth.”
Olivia has excelled not only academically, completing 11 AP and seven honors courses — including college-level classes — and winning awards in English, social studies, math and science, but as a member of organizations including Students Against Drunk Driving and Women in Science and Engineering and vice president of the National Honor Society.
It is on the sports fields, however, as a member of SWR’s soccer, cross country and track teams, that Olivia has found some of her proudest moments. She holds being named Class A county soccer player of the year during her junior season as among her greatest high school accomplishments. That achievement, she said, “taught me that true success is much easier to achieve when you maintain a positive mindset and appreciate every moment.”
She plans to continue playing soccer in college, while pursuing a career in medicine, specializing in neurology or cardiology.
Her advice to future SWR graduates: “Work hard, stay humble, seek joy.”
Ray Hidaka
Salutatorian
GPA: 103.831 (weighted)
College: Undecided
Major: Biology
A scholar athlete, scholar musician, AP scholar with Distinction and recipient of many academic awards, Ray looks toward a future career in medicine as a doctor whose work combines science, technology and patient care.
On top of his academics (12 AP and seven honors classes), Ray has participated in Mathletes, chamber orchestra, Orpheus String Ensemble, National Honor Society and Global Awareness Club and has pursued summer projects with an internship at Peconic Bay Medical Center and nuclear medicine research with the Brookhaven National Laboratory high school program, which resulted in a manuscript slated for publication.
As captain of SWR’s tennis team, Ray has also captured success on the high school courts, qualifying for the state tennis championships and reaching round 16 in doubles (with his younger brother) on his fifth attempt and being named by Newsday as one of Long Island’s top 30 boys tennis players. From that experience, Ray said he learned “that success is built through consistency, resilience and never giving up, even when progress feels distant.“
With that perspective, Ray offers fellow and future grads these words of wisdom: “Don’t let the hard days win.”
Scenes from commencement
List of Shoreham-Wading River Graduates
Isabella Aceto
Jacob Adams
Katharine Alessi
Samual Alessi
Giovanni Aliotta
Benigna Alvarenga
Logan Andreson
James Aracri
Isabella Arena
Jaya Bachan
Dylan Barolli
Jonnah Battaglia
Carter Baumeister
Robert Beirne
Jake Bodenburg
Maxwell Boerum
Juliette Bowes
Quinn Burke
Brielle Burtts
Marisa Cacciola
Alexandra Calandrillo
John Calvert
Andrew Cimino
Alexander Clareen
Ja’Ziyah Coffey
Brody Constantine
Jacob Conti
James Cook
Matteo Cortina
Natalee Cortina
Lola Costello
Owen Crowley
Madison Cummings
Lilah Cutalo
Aidan Daly
Evan Damianos
Aidan DeCollibus
Aubrey DelVecchio
Ali Dettleff
Taylor Dietz
Jake Donnelly
Kristin Donnelly
Logan Downey
Shawn Engmann
Declan Faulkner
Phoenix Fernandes
Cole Fernandez
Kaitlyn Fioretti
Felicity Fitzgerald
David Formisano
Ella Frazzzetto
Alexander Gallo
Kiley Gamez
Lauren Golfo
George Greene
Mackenzie Greene
Lilah Grosso
Alexa Guinther
Jayden Gulino
April Haarke
Shane Hall
Brendan Hamski
Emily Hermanns
Ava Hernandez
Cletis Hernandez
Nate Hernandez
Ray Hidaka
Kelly Husdon
Colin Ivezaj
Leslie Jablonski
Logan Jung
Jocelyn Kavanauggh
Anabel Keegen
Katherine Keegan
Steven Kelban
Reilly Kenneally
Sean Kozak
Lanie Krause
Kyler Kuck
Daniel Laieta
Melissa Latora
Catherine Leonard
Alex Lewkovich
Andrew Licata
Charles/Charlie Licata
Haley Loscalzo
Ashley Macia Espinosa
Mia Mangano
Leyton Mangiamele
Anthony Mango
Tyler Mann
Joshua Mar-Mendoza
Angelina Marcus
Michael Marturiello
Christopher Mathers
Lucas Maxwell
Connor McAlvin
Gabriella McCarthy
Everett McClintock
Christopher Menekou
Mya Michaelson
Caroline Misewich
Jaden Montes
Anthony Mullen
Summer Murphy
Christopher Murphy
Michela Norbre
Tyler Nowaski
John O’Neill
Paige O’Shaughnessy
Victoria Oliveri
Alessia Olivo
Victoria Olivo
Angelina Pace
Francesa Palesado
Megan Pendzick
Madisyn Perez
Olivia Pesso
Peter Petreczky
Michael Pfeiffer
Gia Politi
Emma Pollak
Robert Portelli
Jillian Portuese
Kate Provencher
Connor Prunty
Maeve Prunty
Yang Yi Pu
Gabrielle Ray
Dean Rhein
Sky Riekert
Isabella Romeo
Gianna Ruggero
Aubrey Russo
Josslyn Sanseverino
Isabelle Scherl
Aubrey Schleiffelder
Aidan Schmitt
Aidan Seaton
Demetrius Serras
Giulianna Serratore
Joseph Sganga
Vivian Shao
Colton Sisler
Branon Smith
Andrew Stiene
Gavin Stroh
Kristian Tabala
Charles Tacke
Ray Tang
Forrest Tepfenhardt
Matthew Thomsen
Alexander Tishchenko
Milana Torre
Kevin Trentowski
Leah Tufano
Matthew Tumilowicz
Camryn Valenti
Nicholas Vignola
Ava Volz
Lenora Vricella
Morgan Weill
Luke Whaley
Nora White
Joseph Williamson
Terence Winters
Henry Wyszomierski
Joan Yantsos
Harrison Zeller
Joseph Zuckerbrot
Journalism Student of the Year Award: Aubrey Schleiffelder
Aubrey Schleiffelder is the 2026 recipient of the Times Review Media Group Journalism Student of the Year Award. She plans to study finance at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., and eventually earn a master’s of business administration. Aubrey’s favorite journalism project this year was reporting and producing a broadcast video on a blood drive held at the school.“I had a lot of fun making this video and enjoyed spreading awareness of the importance of participating in blood drives,” she said.