Blotter: A mixed bag of bad behavior

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from June 14 to June 20:

Edgar Francisco of Riverhead, 20, and Elver Martinez Cun of Riverhead, 29, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Nyasia Coach of Riverhead, 30; Fernande Calle of Shirley, 44; and Jacqueline Kestler, 42, listed as undomiciled, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Ms. Calle was charged with two counts.

Joe McKay of Riverhead, 53; Tamara Aiken of Port Jefferson, 45; Charles Giardinello of Commack, 51; and Kenneth Paulsen of Ridge, 44, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Paulsen was charged with alleged third-degree CPCS with intent. Mr. Giardinello was also arrested on a bench warrant.

Andrew Mulligan of Port Jefferson, 50, and Ruben Ventura-Cruz of Riverhead, 28, were arrested for alleged trespass.

Justo Ajeatas Iquic of Riverhead, 39, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

John Jones of Riverhead, 42, was arrested for alleged reckless driving.

David Diaz of Puerto Rico, 49, was arrested for alleged obstructing governmental administration.

Tanya Brown of Shirley, 42; Nicki Coppola of Riverhead, 53; Debra Austin of Manhattan, 60; Marquis Nolan of Riverhead, 35; Ruben Ventura-Cruz of Riverhead, 28; and Andrew Houston of Patchogue, 34, were arrested on warrants. Mr. Nolan was also listed on an assist from another agency.



Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.