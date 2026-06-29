PBMC celebrates completion of first stage in Emilie Roy Corey Center development

President Amy Loeb with Dr. Jeffrey Zilberstein, Dr. Ninfa Mehta, Dr. Julie Gonzalez, Dr. Edward Sun, and Dr. Steven Ouzounian. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Bay Medical Center)



Peconic Bay Medical Center celebrated the completion of the first stage of infrastructure construction in the development of the Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants, which is expected to open in the second half of 2027.

Community members, donors, and healthcare leaders commemorated the milestone at Strong’s Water Club in Mattituck, offering guests an update on the building progress and a first look at the facility taking shape at PBMC.

“Today was a true celebration of what happens when a community decides to invest in itself. The Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants is a statement that choosing to live and raise a family in Eastern Suffolk County should never mean compromising the quality of your healthcare,” PBMC President Amy Loeb said. “The Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants is being built because Emilie and Michael Corey believed in our vision and made it real, and we were proud to celebrate them.

“When our donors give to Peconic Bay Medical Center, they see it in every beam of steel, every room taking shape, and every family who will one day receive care they no longer have to travel hours to find. We are deeply grateful and incredibly proud of how far we have come.”

1 | 3 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Emilie Roy Corey with a rendering of the center. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Bay Medical Center) Michael and Emilie Corey at the construction site. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Bay Medical Center) Jeff and Re Strong. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Bay Medical Center)

The Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants will offer comprehensive women’s health services, including breast health, urogynecology, and teleneonatology, with plans to develop a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The facility will feature private rooms, a dedicated entrance, specialized operating rooms, and labor and delivery services capable of providing advanced interventions for premature infants and those requiring a higher level of care.

It will consolidate a full range of women’s health services under one roof, making advanced care accessible close to home for the almost 300,000 residents across the region.

“We are happy to support Peconic Bay Medical Center, especially in the work of providing services to the underserved,” Emilie and Michael Corey said. “The Center for Women and Infants fills a gap that has been neglected for many years. The recent progress of the hospital in expansion of the Emergency Department, the development of Cardiac Care programs, and the Neurosciences Lab are examples of progress that can only improve the health of the whole community.”

When completed, the Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants will join a series of other additions at PBMC in recent years, including the Bill and Ruth Ann Harnisch Neurosciences Center, which opened in June.

For more information about Peconic Bay Medical Center, including the upcoming Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants, visit pbmc.northwell.edu.