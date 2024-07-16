Center for Women and Infants at PBMC received $10 million boost

Michael and Emilie Corey donated a total of almost $25 million to the hospital with this most recent $10 million donation a press release from Peconic Bay Medical Center states. (Jim Lennon courtesy photo)

Northwell Health’s Peconic Bay Medical Center received a $10-million contribution for the upcoming Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants from the center’s namesakes, Emilie and Michael Corey.

The hospital announced the creation of the brand-new Center for Women and Infants in June 2023, as part of its plans for a $92 million dollar expansion, which also included a newly expanded emergency department — the Poole Family Trauma and Emergency Center.

The Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants will feature private rooms and comprehensive women’s health services accessible to residents throughout Eastern Suffolk County. It will create a space within the Riverhead hospital dedicated to providing breast health services, urogynecology and tele-neonatology, which supports the hospital’s goal of developing a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The new center will have a dedicated entrance through which patients will have access to state-of-the-art operating rooms and labor and delivery services to offer the, “highest caliber interventions for premature and ill infants,” according to a press release from the hospital.

Amy Loeb, Peconic Bay Medical Center’s executive director said advancing women’s health in Eastern Suffolk is a “driving force” in the hospital’s expansion plans.

“Emilie and Michael Corey have been incredible partners in making our vision for the future a reality, and we are extremely grateful to them for helping to bring the Corey Center for Women and Infants into our community,” Ms. Loeb said. “We are excited about the benefits the Center for Women and Infants will provide families throughout Eastern Suffolk County by making high-quality, patient-centered care closer to home.”

Emilie and Michael Corey have worked alongside Peconic Bay Medical Center since 2007 to ensure access to the highest level of healthcare in Eastern Suffolk County. This donation brings the couples’ total lifetime support to PBMC to nearly $25 million, according to a press release from the hospital.

They helped establish two initiatives that provided life-saving services starting with the establishment of the Pegasus House Palliative Care Program. The program provides compassionate care and improves the quality of life for patients with chronic or life-threatening illnesses. They also helped establish the Corey Critical Care Pavilion, the pavilion added a rooftop helipad and a 16-bed intensive and cardiac care unit for the hospital.

The couple said their contribution addresses a concern they have had for a while and will ensure that women in the community have access to the care they deserve.

“Supporting the growth of women’s health has always been a priority for us, and we are proud to be the flagship contributors helping to bring this much-needed facility to our community,” said the Coreys. “Amy Loeb and the hospital’s leadership have demonstrated an impressive track record of success, and a strong hospital means a strong community. We believe in their vision of what the hospital can become, and we are excited to see this project come to fruition.”