In a twist: April 26 is national pretzel day!

Soft Bavarian pretzel paired with a hazy IPA at Alize Brewing Company in Mattituck, whose menu also boasts a brie-stuffed pretzel. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

From its humble 7th century beginnings as a snack during lent, the pretzel has become a ubiquitous offering all over America. Pretzels can be found in home pantries, gas stations and ballparks, on the menus of up-scale brew pubs and served out of carts on street corners.

This beloved bready treat got its start when European monks twisted dough into the shape of a pair of crossed arms, the traditional posture for prayer at the time. The ingredients for these pretzels — flour, salt, and water — meant that they were an acceptable item during lent, which prohibited dairy, eggs and meat during the Middle Ages.

In the 1700s, German immigrants brought pretzels to the United States when they emigrated to Pennsylvania, and Julius Sturgis built the first hard pretzel factory there in 1861. This change from a soft to a hard consistency allowed the snack to be mass produced and also meant it lasted much longer when stored in an airtight container. According to pretzels.com, the birthplace of the hard pretzel continues to lead the nation in pretzel production: Pennsylvania manufactures 80% of the 1.2 billion dollar industry in the United States.

Whether your tastes tend towards flavored, chocolate covered, or traditional, be sure to celebrate the twisted history of the pretzel this weekend.