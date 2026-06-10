North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: June 11, 2026

House of the Week:

This two-family, four-bedroom house offers a “dream” combination: Hamlet Business zoning located near the center of the village — all restored and move-in ready. Property includes a 1,000-square-foot barn with a planting garden.

Location: Southold

Price: $1,295,000

Broker: Beninati Associates, Southold, 631-765-5333

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 3, 2026.

Calverton (11933)

Purschke Family Trust to Karen Tatti Trust, 50 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-66) (R) $735,000

Estate of Frank Danielowich to Charles & Marybeth Zilnicki, 181 Deep Hole Road (600-80-1-13.002) (R) $650,000

Estate of Frank Danielowich to Sound7gsd LLC, 179 Deep Hole Road (600-80-1-13.001) (V) $339,999



Cutchogue (11935)

Estate of Nicholas Guastaferro to Ricardo Neto & Melissa Greenberg, 1030 Horseshoe Drive (1000-95-4-18.017) (R) $1,275,000

James McBride to Oregon Rd LLC, 6580 Oregon Road (1000-95-3-7) (R) $990,000



Dering Harbor (11965)

Patricia Berkule & Elizabeth & John Barber to Matthew Johnson, 8 Gardiner Way (701-1-2-14.001) (R) $4,997,500

Fishers Island (06390)

Tidal Wave Shops LLC to 457EQ LLC, 457 Equestrian Avenue (1000-9-4-4) (C) $995,000

Mattituck (11952)

Dorothy Sullivan Living Trust to John & Alicia Olinkiewicz, 280 Wickham Avenue (1000-140-3-14) (R) $735,000



Orient (11957)

Paul & Geraldine McNamara to Laura Mitterrand, 900 North View Drive (1000-13-1-3) (R) $3,150,000

Riverhead (11901)

Catherine C DeSanto (Referee) & William Stapleton (Defendant) to Elizandro Canel, 53 Riverside Drive (600-129-5-20) (R) $430,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Gretl Strobel Trust to 20 Stearns Point LLC, 20 Stearns Point Road (700-13-2-8.002) (V) $1,000,000

Southold (11971)

James & Edward Lenceski to Jennifer & Vincent Roman, 3700 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-5) (R) $1,025,000

Cathy Bowes to Margarita Divitt, 625 Glenn Road (1000-78-2-8) (R) $869,000

Richard Ward to Speonk Land Development LLC, 4006 Old North Road (1000-55-2-5.004) (V) $451,500



Wading River (11792)

Two Elm LLC to Maria Valdez & Joehensin Santos, 96 Herod Point Road (600-26-3-28.003) (R) $799,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)