Community Calendar of Events: June 11, 2026

Through Aug. 22: DETOUR VII, featuring work by over 50 artists, at two East End Arts galleries: 48 West Main St. and 11 West Main St. in Riverhead. Opening reception: Saturday, June 13, 4-7 p.m.

All ages

Saturday, June 13, 3 p.m.: The East End Seaport Museum revives the Blessing of the Fleet at Claudio’s Pier (formerly Crabby Jerry’s). The public is invited to observe this seasonal tradition, in which vessels parade past the docks to be blessed by clergy with prayers for a safe and bountiful season. Participating craft will include working boats, sailing and motor pleasure boats, classic yachts and small skiffs. Information: eastendseaport.org.

Tuesday, June 16, 5:30 p.m.: Bicycle Repair Workshop at CAST. 53930 Main Road, Southold. Free. Bring your bike and learn how to fix it yourself from an experienced technician! Registration required: [email protected] or 631-477-1717

Film

Saturday, June 13, 7-9 p.m.: The Asbury Short Film Concert, presented by the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation (CAST) at 53930 Main Road, Southold. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Award-winning short films spanning comedy, documentary, drama and animation, hosted by Bill Evans. Recommended for ages 16 and above. Tickets: $10. Information and tickets: asburyshorts26.givesmart.com.

Fundraisers

Friday, June 12, 6-8 p.m. Webb House Tavern Night, celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence. Set at Oysterponds Historical Society’s historic Webb House in Poquatuck Park, 1555 Village Lane, Orient, featuring live music, tavern-style food, and drink. Tickets: $75-$90, ohsny.org.

Saturday, June 13, 8 a.m.-noon: Bake/Yard Sale for New Suffolk Civic Association at New Suffolk School ballfield, 850 Fourth St. Home-baked goods and new/gently used home goods. Vendor spaces: $25; bring your own table. Information: [email protected].

Tuesday, June 16, 5-7 p.m.: Happy Hour at North Fork Shack to benefit Friends of Orient Beach State Park and its summer concert series. 41150 County Road 48, Southold. Tickets are $25 (includes wine and apps) at givebutter.com/HappyHourAirShow. Contributors of additional $50 donations will be entered into a drawing to win tickets for four people to attend the 2026 FOURLEAF AIR SHOW (value: $1,500). For more information: [email protected]

Lectures

Thursday, June 11, 1 p.m.: Burner Prudenti Law P.C. presents: Revocable vs. Irrevocable Trusts: What’s the Difference? Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St. Register: 631-727-3228 or [email protected].

Thursday, June 11, 5-7 p.m. Ingenuity and Resistance: History of African American Foods in Early New York with historian Melanie Cardone-Leathers. Participants will take home recipes and a sample of a kitchen spice. Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Thursday, June 18, 5-6:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association hosts ‘What Does It Take to Live on the North Fork? Perspectives on Our Housing Crisis,” a panel discussion at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Register: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Local history

Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Oysterponds Historical Society presents ‘Revolutionary War Encampment & Living History Day’ with the N.Y. 3rd Regiment, in Poquatuck Park on Village Lane, Orient. Family-friendly program emphasizes daily life of Revolutionary War soldiers and civilians. Period music performed by local musicians and a variety of educational activities for all ages. Parking at 1395 Village Lane or 345 Fletcher St. Free. ohsny.org.

Saturday, June 20, 2 p.m.: ‘Love in the Time of Revolution: A Colonial Wedding Reenactment.’ This collaboration between Cutchogue Presbyterian Church and Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Museums re-creates the marriage ceremony of Gershom Terry and Elizabeth Case, at the church, 27245 Main Road, Cutchogue. Highlighting the foods, customs, music and fashion of the times. Those wearing colonial era garb receive preferred seating. Tickets: $54 including fees. Visit cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org and click on link to Events.com.

Meetings

Thursday, June 11, 6:30-8 p.m.: New York State Citizen Preparedness Training at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport, hosted by Greater Jamesport Civic Association. Free class on preparing for natural and man-made disasters. Advance registration required: tinyurl.com/NorthForkPrepares. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Thursday, June 11, 6:30-8 p.m.: Southold Peconic Civic Association presents ‘What’s Next for Southold’s Zoning Code?‘ at the Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Town staff walk through the zoning update status, what’s changing and why. spcivic.org.

Music

Thursday, June 11, 6 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents jazz saxophonist Eddie Barbash & Kasa Quartet at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $80; $60 for RoSMF and Landcraft Garden members. Information and tickets: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, June 13, 2 p.m.: The Simon and Garfunkel Songbook Show with Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit, Steven Roues, Joe Meo and Peter Hohmeister at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Reception/refreshments follow. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Sunday, June 14, 2 p.m.: Concerts at the Caboose presents the Homegrown String Band with American folk and roots music at the Railroad Museum of Long Island, 440 Fourth St., Greenport. Free. Rain or shine. rmli.org.

Friday, June 19, 7 p.m. Long Island Baroque Ensemble presents ‘From Sea to Shining Sea: Roots of Early American Music,’ at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St. Greenport. Free; donations welcome. Information: libaroque.org.

Monday, June 22, 7 p.m. Free concert by The No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band at Pulaski Street School, 300 Pulaski St., Riverhead.

The natural world

Tuesday, June 16, 8-10 a.m.: ‘Tuesdays with Tom’ birding session along Narrow River Road in Orient, where we hope to see Great blue herons, ospreys, warblers and other songbirds. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Saturday, June 20, 3-5 p.m. North Fork Juneteenth Poetry Fest, followed by live band, at Eastern Front Brewery 13100 Main Road, Mattituck. Sign-up: 2:45 pm. Original and published works welcome; non-writers, too. No cover, no minimum. 631-905-1535

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.: Gardening at Custer Native Plant Garden, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Wear long sleeves, long pants. Bring water, bug spray. Register at rewildlongisland.org/northfork.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community. Free. Register at custerobservatory.org.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group at Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store at 260 Route 25A, Wading River.

Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., though Aug. 22: Perlman Music Program presents free summer chamber music concerts, featuring talented young musicians visiting for the season from around the world. 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. Some additional dates and special events. Reservations encouraged. Information and full program at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Guided garden tour leaves entry pavilion at 10:30 a.m. Admission: $20 adults; $17 seniors and students; $5 age 12 and under; free for members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers at George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., through Sept. 5: Yoga in the Garden with Megan Bowles at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Drop-in classes, bring your own mat. Explore the garden after class. Fee: $25; members, $22.50. landcraftgardenfoundation.org

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop at 23045 Main Road, Orient.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 seniors and children. Information: 631-298-5292 or hallockville.org.



Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. Information: 631-765-2626 or custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations at Village Blacksmith Shop, Greenport.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10 adults; free for children and K-12 students. Email to arrange weekday tours. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla meeting at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays:Docent-led and self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20 adults; $17 seniors and students; $5 age 12 and under; free for members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Fridays, 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 2-5 p.m., starting May 23: Oysterponds Historical Society buildings and exhibitions open at 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Admission: $10 nonmember adults; free for OHS members. Information: ohsny.org or 347-559-3670.

May 23-Sept. 30: ‘Redcoats and Rebels’ Long Island History Hunt Challenge across 26 historic sites. Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold, is a participating stop. Participants can collect free Revolutionary-themed trading cards and compete for prizes. Information: 631-765-5500 or southoldhistorical.org.

Exhibitions

Through June 14:‘Stow Wengenroth + the Flacks,’ works by acclaimed lithographer and painter Stow Wengenroth; his wife, puppet maker Edith Flack Ackley; and his sister-in-law Marjorie Flack, a children’s book writer and illustrator, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Information: 631-477-0660 or floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through June: ‘Face Time,’ a participatory exhibit depicting objects that resemble faces, including rocks and driftwood, found by photographer Jean Schweibish in the natural environment. Kids are invited to help come up with names for these faces, which will be revealed at a reception to be scheduled. Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

June 20-Sept. 8: ‘Bays, Beaches and Boats,’ works by 16 artists on display at Borghese Vineyard, 17150 County Road 48 , Cutchogue. Free and open to the public, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. 631-734-5111.

Through July 2026: ‘Four Perspectives,‘ artwork by Cathy Campbell, Darren Mignone, Lee Harned and Bill Behrle, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Reception Friday, June 5, 5-7 p.m. Exhibition open during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: ‘Visions of Freedom,’ a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc. at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free for members; $5 nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through Aug. 22: DETOUR VII, featuring work by over 50 artists, at two East End Arts galleries: 48 West Main St. and 11 West Main St. in Riverhead. Opening reception: Saturday, June 13, 4-7 p.m. For hours, eastendarts.org.

Through Sept. 13: ‘The American Revolution on Southold’ and ‘Maritime Stealth in Southold During the Revolution,’ Southold Historical Museum, Maple Lane Campus. Weekends 1-4 p.m. Admission: $5 or $10 per family. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org.

Through mid-September:‘A Place in Mind,’ photographs by Sophia Borzilleri, JB Morton and Gerson Vargas, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. cutchoguelibrary.org

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

CALENDAR POLICY: The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.