Community Calendar of Events: April 24, 2025

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, April 25-27.: World premiere staged reading of “Relative” by Nicholas Auletti, at the Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Time travel, love, loss and the consequences of bending time. Tickets: $20 at the door. Friday and Saturday: 7:30 p.m.; Sunday: 2:30 p.m.

All ages

Saturday, April 26, 3 p.m.: Second Ozian Workshop at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Make an original piece of art on theme of “There’s no place like home” for upcoming production gallery. Materials provided. Free. Information: nfct.com.

Saturday, May 3, 1-4 p.m.: Repair Café sponsored by North Fork Environmental Council at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Expert advice, community-building fun. Fix broken items together. Bring one or two broken items to repair. Volunteer helpers needed: [email protected].

Saturday, May 3, 8:30 a.m.: PAL Bike Rodeo at Stotzky Park, 55 Columbus Ave., Riverhead. Bikes awarded to top winners in each grade group: K-2, 3-4, 5-6. Two-wheel riders only. Helmets required. Free registration on day-of. Rain date: May 4, 12:30 p.m.

Arts and crafts

Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Sewing workshop at North Fork Community Theatre. For beginners and beyond, in any discipline of sewing. Free. Registration: nfct.com.

Saturday, May 3, 1-3 p.m.: Hands-on penny rug-making workshop with domestic skills historian and educator Diane Schwindt at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Craft dates back to 1700s. Tickets: $35, members; $40, nonmembers; additional $10 for supplies. Register: hallockville.org.

Fairs and festivals

Friday, May 4–Friday, May 11, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.: East End Garden Festival at Tanger Outlets, Riverhead. Raffle; $100 per ticket. Limited to 300 tickets sold. Winning tickets drawn Wednesday, May 28. Benefits PBMC, Operation International and Riverhead Rotary. Information: 631-727-0176.

Fundraisers

Thursday, April 24, 6:30 p.m.: Marine Life Trivia hosted by the New York Marine Rescue Center at the Riverhead Ciderhouse, 2711 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow. Riverhead Ciderhouse donating $1 for every drink served. Grand prize: VIP sea turtle adoption package. Free. Registration: first come, first served.

Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Maker Fair at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue. Interactive workshops; hands-on crafts, demos; live performances; local-vendor food market. Suggested donation: $15 per family. Proceeds go to school. Information: peconiccommunityschool.org.

Saturday, April 26, 2:30 p.m.: Barry A. Cain Memorial Fundraiser for prostate cancer relief, at the Flanders Men’s Club, 1018 Flanders Road. DJ, basket auction, raffles, 50/50 raffles, cash bar. Tickets: $20 cash admission. Drawing at 5 p.m. Information: 631-494-6691.

Saturday, April 26, 7-10 p.m.: Maureen’s Haven sponsors Rockin’ for the Homeless at the Moose Lodge, 51 Madison St., Riverhead. Features The Vinyl Rockers, Who Are Those Guys, Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks. Tickets $50. Includes entry, food, door prize chance. Advance tickets only: maureenshaven.org.

Lectures

Saturday, May 3, 2 p.m.: “Loyalists vs. Patriots: The American Revolution in Southold Township” by Edward Marlatt, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Includes Tryon Oath. Free. Register: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, April 29, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Thursday, April 24, 5:30 p.m.: CAST volunteer orientation at 53930 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-477-1717.

Thursday, April 24, 6-7:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association hosts A Fresh Look at Your Tax Bill, talk with Southold Town tax assessor Kevin Webster, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Saturday, April 26, 9 a.m.: Greater Jamesport Civic Association’s first 2025 in-person meeting, Jamesport Meeting House. Guest speaker: Mark Haubner of North Fork Environmental Council. Refreshments served 9-9:30 a.m. Meeting begins 9:30 a.m. Free. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Sunday, April 27, 3 p.m.: UpSculpt talk and demonstration on marine debris art with artist Brianna Sander, East End Seaport Museum, 100 Third St., Greenport. Learn how to create beauty from waste. Free. Information: eastendseaport.org.

Friday, May 2, 6 p.m.: ‘Unique Cuisine of the East End’ with chef John Ross, Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. The North Fork, from sleepy farming and fishing community to a culinary destination. Light refreshments. Free. Information: 631-477-0660.

Music

Friday, April 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session, sponsored by Friends of the Library, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears. Musicians of all ages, styles of acoustic music and levels of ability are welcome. Listeners welcome. Free.

Saturday, April 26, 1-3 p.m.: Harlem Blues and Jazz Band concert for Jazz History Month, at the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of museum’s ongoing exhibit, “The Trilogy of Jazz.” Tickets: $5, non-members; free, members. RSVP: 631-727-2881.

Sunday, April 27, 5 p.m.: ‘Imaginative and Colorful’ concert with the Ulysses String Quartet and pianist Paolo Bartolani, at Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. Music by Bach, Respighi and Mendelssohn. Tickets: $40, Friends of RoSMF; $75, nonmembers. Register: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, May 3, 6 p.m.: Pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown, sponsored by Shelter Island Friends of Music, at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Featuresworks by Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Von Weber, Fauré, Beethoven and original compositions. Reception following performance. Free.

Sunday, May 4, 2 p.m.: ‘A Feast for the Mind’ concert by No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band, Charles Cardona Auditorium at Riverhead High School. Features music by Jenkins, Whitacre, Nelson, Ticheli and Giroux. Free. Donations appreciated. Information: ndwfmnb.com.

Theater

Friday, Saturday, Sunday; April 25, 26, 27 and May 2, 3, 4: RFCT’s production of Tracy Letts’ “The Minutes.” Friday and Saturday shows, 7 p.m. Sundays: 3 p.m. April shows at North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Rte. 25A, Wading River. May shows at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Tickets: $20. Information: rfct1985.com.

The natural world

Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Celebrating I Love My Park Day at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road. Volunteer to clean up park lands and beaches, plant trees and flowers, and learn more about our park. Beach walk 10-11 a.m. Rain date: Sunday, May 4. Information: ptny.org. Register: 631-323-2440.

The written word

Saturday, April 26, 3 p.m.: Author talk by poet Nina Yavel, reading from her poetry book “Blue Mums,” Floyd Memorial Library. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Exhibitions

Through April: “The Trilogy of Jazz” at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Highlights the lives and impacts of the Harlem Blues and Jazz Band. Tickets: $5, nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through April: ‘DREAMSCAPES,’ exhibit of photography by Jean Schweibish in the gallery at Eastern Front Brewing Co., 13100 Main Road, Mattituck. Opening reception: Sunday, April 6, 2-4 p.m.

Through April: Southold High School students’ multimedia art on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through May: Art show featuring work by Marta Baumiller at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Solo exhibition of mixed media pieces. Show open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Free.

April 12-June 1: ‘Arborescent III,’ an exhibit celebrating trees by regional and national artists, at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Photography, painting, mixed media and printmaking. Reception and artist talks Saturday, April 26, 4-7 p.m.

April 26-May 4: ‘A life of Art and Love,’ featuring artwork of Amy Worth, founder of the South Street Gallery in Greenport, at Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Oil paintings, collages, watercolors, clothing, ceramics and more. Free. Times vary depending on day: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

