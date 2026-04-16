North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: April 16, 2026
House of the Week
Located only a short walk from area beaches, a boat ramp and tennis courts, this four-bedroom, 2.5-bath colonial also offers hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with a center island, an upstairs balcony, a full basement and an attached two-car garage.
Location: Jamesport
Price: $899,000
Broker: Colony Realty, Jamesport, 631-722-5800
Real Estate Transfers
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 6, 2026.
Baiting Hollow (11933)
- Estate of Birga Hadley to Melissa Harding, 1459 North Country Road (600-54-1-12) (R) $555,000
- Marie & Nunzio Soranno Trust to Timothy & Maureen Berglin & Elaine Berglin, 43 Treasure Road (600-13-1-17.001) (R) $327,500
Cutchogue (11935)
- Haywater House LLC to 2KBDC LLC, 2000 Beebe Drive (1000-103-3-7) (R) $2,300,000
- Jacqueline O’Neill to 275 Fishermans Beach LLC, 275 Fishermans Beach Road (1000-111-1-38) (V) $628,571
East Marion (11939)
- Ocean Point Development Corp to NFH JC IV LLC, 3455 Private Road (1000-22-3-18.009) (V) $4,095,000
- Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC V LLC, 3520 Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.011) (V) $2,475,000
- Quanah Point Corp to NFH JC LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-3) (V) $1,785,000
- Quanah Point Corp to NFH JC III LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-29) (V) $1,785,000
- Quanah Point Corp to NFH JC II LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-31) (V) $1,785,000
- Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC III LLC, 3090 Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.013) (V) $1,650,000
- NFRE Development Corp to NFH JC LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-30) (V) 1,525,000
- NFRE Development Corp to NFH JC II LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-28) (V) $1,525,000
- Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC IV LLC, 2270 Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.018) (V) $1,475,000
- Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC II LLC, 3270 Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.012) (V) $1,475,000
- Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC II LLC, 2190 Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.019) (V) $1,475,000
- Stephen & Katherine Catalano to Athanasios & Afroditi Amaxas, 180 Pine Terrace (1000-22-5-3) (R) $1,300,000
- NFRE Development Corp to NFH JC II LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-13) (V) $1,200,000
- Michael Pecoraro to Oyster & Oak LLC, 405 East Gillette Drive (1000-38-4-11) (R) $600,000
- D & E Fleming Trust to Glenn Crandall & Edina Kosachevsky, 1845 Shipyard Lane (1000-38-1-20) (R) $515,000
- Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC II LLC, Cove Beach Drive (1000-31-4-36) (V) $475,000
- Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC III LLC, Cove Beach Drive (1000-31-4-35) (V) $475,000
- Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC IV LLC, Cove Beach Drive (1000-22-3-18.021) (V) $125,000
- Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC LLC, Cove Beach Drive (1000-22-3-18.022) (V) $125,000
- Cove Beach Estates LLC to Hermetic Holdings LLC, Cove Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.023) (V) $50,000
Fishers Island (06390)
- Parker Lane LLC to Woven FI LLC, 251 Athol Crescent (1000-9-2-7.001) (R) $3,450,000
Greenport (11944)
- Pamela Dunn & Karen Johnson to 330 Second St GP LLC, 330 2nd Street (1001-4-6-25) (R) $675,000
- 103 Third Street LLC to 103 3rd St GP LLC, 103 3rd Street (1001-6-2-26) (R) $450,000
Jamesport (11947)
- Natal & Lisa Vecchione to Gregory & Amy McCoy, 160 High Meadow Lane (600-69-3-53.057) (R) $995,000
Mattituck (11952)
- Southampton Building Company Corp to Guy Moritz, 520 Zena Road (1000-106-2-43.002) (V) $1,500,000
- Jose Pirir-Cotzojay to Michele Cito & Justin Bresler, 845 Rosewood Drive (1000-113-2-7) (R) $1,375,000
- Speonk Land Development LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 520 Zena Road (1000-106-2-43.002) (V) $515,000
Riverhead (11901)
- Stacy Seal to 233 Arrowhead LLC, 233 Arrowhead Avenue (600-64-2-7.024) (R) $632,500
- Robert Eckert Trust to Mary Ingigneri, 201 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-5) (R) $500,000
Shelter Island (11964)
- Anthony Calabro to David Flores, 9 West Neck Road (700-14-3-26) (V) $925,000
Shelter Island Heights (11965)
- Ian Rosenthal to AHST 465 LLC, 179 North Ram Island Drive (700-10-1-23) (R) $5,600,000
Southold (11971)
- John & Laurie Lane to William Petito, 150 Hobart Road (1000-62-3-4) (R) $775,000
Wading River (11792)
- Rodney & Sonya Steele to Laura Martino, 3 Breezy Point Road (600-33-6-34.001) (R) $790,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)
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North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: April 16, 2026
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North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: April 16, 2026