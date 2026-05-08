Seat belt enforcement campaign returns to Riverhead ahead of summer travel season

East End drivers better buckle up or risk getting slapped with a summons as police across New York ramp up enforcement ahead of the busy summer season.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Buckle Up New York” campaign will take place from May 18 through May 31, Riverhead police said Wednesday.

The two-week crackdown, coordinated by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, will include seat belt enforcement and safety restraint checks.

Under New York law, all front-seat occupants must wear seat belts, and all rear-seat passengers must also be properly restrained. Police also reminded parents about child safety seat requirements and proper seat belt positioning.

The national seat belt use rate hit 91.2% in 2024, according to the release from the police department, but officials said too many drivers and passengers are still riding unrestrained.