North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: May 13, 2026

House of the week:

This five-bedroom, four-bath home, set on an 0.8-acre parcel, spans 4,085 square feet. It offers “sweeping” waterfront views and an open floor plan for everyday living and entertaining, with a spacious patio just off the living room and waterside deck.

Location: Cutchogue

Price: $6,775,000

Broker: Corcoran, Southold, 631-765-1300

Real estate transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 6, 2026.

Aquebogue (11931)

Christopher & Stephanie Kugler to Sal Impieri & Rachael O’Connor, 159 Tuthills Lane (600-67-4-3) (R) $835,000

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Ruth Hernandez & Carlos Gonzalez to Efthimios Petrou, 24 Pleasant Court (600-61-3-24) (R) $850,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Estate of Jane Burger to RAI IV Enterprises LLC, 1600 Wunneweta Road (1000-111-4-25) (R) $850,000

East Marion (11939)

John & Luz Psaroudakis to George & Chrissy Manouselakis, 460 Kayleighs Court (1000-31-4-34) (R) $885,000

Fishers Island (06390)

WLLBJR 2013 Residential Holding One LLC to SKCJ Investments LLC, 3047 Brooks Point Road (1000-4-5-3) (R) $5,700,000

Greenport (11944)

Washington Avenue Project LLC to Justin Byrne, 1605 Washington Avenue Extension (1000-40-5-1.027) (R) $1,295,000

Alana Anacreonte & Michael Piccirillo to Michael Chisari, 58315 North Road (1000-44-2-12) (R) $992,000

Warren & Brenda Jensen to Richard Novak & Sascha Uzzell, 370 Pheasant Place (1000-53-4-44.037) (R) $940,000



Jamesport (11947)

Jeffrey & Christine McKay to Alpasian & Joanna Yesiller, 1727 Main Road (600-69-2-20) (R) $635,000



Mattituck (11952)

Heath & Tara Richards to Roger & Helen Abramson, 3293 Grand Avenue (1000-107-1-10.002) (R) $2,450,000

Southampton Building Company Corp to 2820 Stanley LLC, 2820 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-58) (R) $2,345,000

Joseph & Darla Doorhy to Man Tsang & Lawrence Wai, 1125 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-10-2) (R) $1,835,000

Gary Eisenberg to 540ELA LLC, 540 East Legion Avenue (1000-143-4-10.001) (R) $850,000

Androula & Kostas Angelopoulos to Jose Pirir, 1380 Jackson Landing (1000-106-9-17) (R) $850,000

Speonk Land Development LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 2820 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-58) (V) $680,000



Peconic (11958)

Janet Lowry to Joseph Iavarone, 379 Wood Lane (1000-86-6-3.001) (R) $850,000

Riverhead (11901)

74 Tyler Road LLC to Mark & Kimberly Biondi, 74 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.034) (R) $971,000

East Avenue RH LLC to Shawn Donahue, 432 East Avenue (600-126-4-48) (R) $662,000

HR Framing Inc to Henry & Sandra Farez, Henry & Sandra Farez, 11 Industrial Blvd (600-121-3-14) (R) $620,000

Alfred Hurst Trust to Carol Carey, 86 Saddle Lakes Drive (600-82.02-1-86) (R) $594,000

Antonio McGill to Oleksandr Latkovskyi & Olena Latkovskya, 45 Malcolm Way (600-81-1-25.014) (R) $505,000

John Gadzinski to Dmytro Hurhach & Viktor Gachynskyy, 154 Ackerly Street (600-104-1-1) (R) $455,000



Shelter Island (11964)

Earl Reiter & Karen Graham to Thomas Lenzer, 64 North Menantic Road (700-14-3-51.008) (R) $875,000

Southold (11971)

Southold Property Managers LLC to Mitchell Stein & Leslie Lemberg, 1475 Oaklawn Avenue (1000-70-3-4) (R) $1,175,000

Thomas Brady Family Trust & Ann Brady Family Trust to Michael & Jennifer Koke, 825 Oak Drive (1000-80-1-35) (R) $985,000

Karen Lund to Jorge Rivas & Sonia DeTorrento, 57020 Route 25 (1000-63-4-2) (R) $750,000



Wading River (11792)

RAS Closing Services LLC to Kimberly Smolowitz & Michael Altadonna, 73 Farm Road North (600-57-1-14.077) (R) $799,000

Leigh & Hardy Harrell to RAS Closing Services LLC, 73 Farm Road North (600-57-1-14.077) (R) $799,000

Stephen Shapiro to Deanna Romanoff & Grant Harrison, 43 Hill Street (600-49-1-32.005) (R) $765,818

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)