Suffolk County preserves 34 acres of Calverton farmland for $2.5 million

Suffolk County has purchased the developmental rights for 34 acres of the Fire Chicken Farm property in Calverton. (Courtesy Suffolk County)

Suffolk County purchased the developmental rights for roughly 34 acres of farmland in Calverton for $2.5 million, County Executive Ed Romaine announced Tuesday.

The protected farmland — part of the 37.36 acre Fire Chicken Farm property — will remain privately owned, but the purchase restricts non-agricultural development.

The farm is currently planted in cover crops and is expected to transition to a commercial horse boarding operation, ensuring continued agricultural use of the land, according to Mr. Romaine.

“Suffolk County is a national leader in farmland preservation, with its Farmland Preservation Program serving as a model for protecting agricultural land while supporting farmers and landowners,” said Mr. Romaine. “The closing of the Fire Chicken Farm development rights purchase represents another important step in maintaining the County’s agricultural economy.”

The property was initially purchased by Kevin Harrington within the last year, according to county economic development department documents. Plans for the property include commercial horse boarding, food crops and horticulture.

Mr. Harrington is currently clearing portions of the property and selling existing nursery stock. He has also planted cover crops in recently cleared areas and is preparing land that will be planted with grasses for hay production before being converted into horse pasture.

Mr. Romaine said the purchase advances Suffolk County’s long-standing commitment to preserving working agricultural lands and protecting the rural character of the East End through the county’s Farmland Preservation Program, to keep working farmland and support the agricultural industry.

Through the program, the county purchases the development rights to eligible agricultural properties, allowing the land to remain privately owned while permanently restricting non-agricultural development.

“Farmland preservation is one of Suffolk County’s most important and enduring investments,” said Mr. Romaine. “By closing on the purchase of development rights for this Calverton property, we are helping the agricultural economy and preserving the open space and rural landscape that makes Suffolk County unique. This is exactly why our Farmland Program was created.”