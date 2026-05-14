Community Calendar of Events: May 14, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Annual Fleece and Fiber Fair at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Experience the journey from raw fleece to finished textile: live sheep and llama shearing, spinning and weaving demonstrations, along with an artisans’ marketplace and sessions with knitting expert Patty Lyons. Vendors, music, bake sale. (Credit: courtesy photo)

All ages

Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Safe Boating Week event at Brick Cove Marina, 1760 Sage Blvd., Southold. Demonstrations on life jackets, flares and fire extinguishers to promote boating safety awareness. Free. Information: 516-312-2167 or pbps.us.

Thursday, May 22, 7 p.m.: Line Dancing with Lady T. at Reichert Family Barn, Southold Historical Museum Maple Lane campus, Southold. $10 members; $20 nonmembers. Information: 631-765-5500 or southoldhistorical.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Annual Fleece and Fiber Fair at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Experience the journey from raw fleece to finished textile: live sheep and llama shearing, spinning and weaving demonstrations, along with an artisans’ marketplace and sessions with knitting expert Patty Lyons. Vendors, music, bake sale. Admission: $10; under 12, free. hallockville.org.

Fundraisers

Friday May 15, 6:30 p.m.: Annual Oceans of Hope Fundraiser, benefiting New York Marine Rescue Center, at the Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main St. Riverhead, NY 11901. Tickets: $250, 631-369-9840, ext. 104.

Sunday, May 17, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Knights of Columbus annual pancake breakfast, hosted by Immaculate Conception Council #928, 546 St. John Place, Riverhead. 50/50 raffle. $12 per person; under 12 free. Information: 631-833-1431.

In the garden

Fridays, May 15 and 22, 8-10 a.m.: ‘Monitoring the Migration: Observations and Identification’ at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 1160 East Mill Road, Mattituck. Birding guide Ben Bolduc leads participants in observing migratory birds and learning bird calls and behavior. Nonmembers, $15; members, $13. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturday and Sunday, May 16 and 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Spring native plant sale at Roy Latham Nature Center, Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 County Road 48, Greenport, sponsored by North Fork Audubon Society. northforkaudubon.org

Lectures

Thursday, May 21, 5-6:30 p.m.: ‘Water, Water Everywhere … but Little Left to Drink?’ The shrinking aquifer and the future of our fresh water with hydrologists Caroline Yates and Fred Strumm (USGS) and Mark Haubner of North Fork Environmental Council at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: ‘My Grandfather and Albert Einstein’ presentation by Ron Rothman at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Registration required. Free. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Meetings

Saturday, May 16, 9:30 a.m.: Greater Jamesport Civic Association monthly meeting at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Guest speaker: Riverhead Central School District superintendent Dr. Robert Hagan. Information: [email protected] or 631-910-9958.

Music

Saturday, May 16, 7 p.m.: Award-winning folksinger/songwriter David Roth performs at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Roth’s performances are rich with humor, emotion and offbeat observations. Tickets: $20, advance purchase recommended at zeffy.com. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Friday, May 15, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders take a spring bird walk at Granttham Preserve, 4146 Sound Ave., Riverhead, to explore a mix of woodland, meadow and wetland habitats during peak migration. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Tuesday, May 19, 8-10 a.m. Tuesdays with Tom at the Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond, 11405 Main Road, East Marion. Explore varied habitats and look species including wood duck, mallard, great blue heron, and green heron. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

May 14-31: ‘Anything Goes’ presented by North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Classic Cole Porter musical comedy with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets and information at nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.: Gardening at Custer Native Plant Garden, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Wear long sleeves, long pants. Bring water, bug spray. Register at rewildlongisland.org/northfork.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group at Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store at 260 Route 25A, Wading River.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers at George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop at 23045 Main Road, Orient.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 seniors and children. Information: 631-298-5292 or hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. Information: 631-765-2626 or custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations at Village Blacksmith Shop, Greenport.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10 adults; free for children and K-12 students. Email to arrange weekday tours. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla meeting at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club Open Mic at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays starting May 1: Docent-led and self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20 adults; $17 seniors and students; $5 age 12 and under; free for members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through May 27: “Earth Water,” photography by Katherine Liepe-Levinson at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Visit uusouthold.org for exhibit hours.

Through May 30: “New Visions”: Paintings and pastels by Alan Bull at Elizabeth Overton Gallery at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Through May: ‘The Suite Spot’ with new works by Bennett Sykes Blackburn, Cathleen Ficht and Christie Jones in the upstairs gallery of Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through May: ‘Minds That Shine, Celebrating Artists of All Abilities’ on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Exhibition open during normal library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through May: GLOW: Light & Nature, photography by Alicia Doherty at Mattituck-Laurel Library Gallery, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through June 14: ‘Stow Wengenroth + the Flacks,’ works by acclaimed lithographer and painter Stow Wengenroth; his wife, puppet maker Edith Flack Ackley; and his sister-in-law Marjorie Flack, a children’s book writer and illustrator, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Information: 631-477-0660 or floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc. at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free for members; $5 nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY

The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.