Southforker Taste of Westhampton Beach partner spotlight: Flora restaurant

Flora COO Gerald Hilbun, Rooted Hospitality co-founder Rachel Hersh, executive chef Aaron Abrams of Rooted Hospitality Group (Credit: Barbara Lassen)

Even though they are open year-round, its pretty puffball light fixtures, garden-bench seating, tea-parlor flourishes and seasonally driven menu make Westhampton Beach’s Flora (149 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-9600) the quintessential spot to savor spring and dream of summer.

Owned by Rooted Hospitality (Fauna, Rumba, Cowfish, Avo Taco), sweet, feminine Flora (which is opening an outpost soon in Charlotte, NC) brings freshness and a little whimsy to thoroughly satisfying savory dishes, from harissa-kissed mussels in a coconut broth to tahini-swathed soba noodles.

The delights of Flora will be on full display at Southforker’s Taste of Westhampton Beach. (Credit: Madison Fender)

Who else is pulling out all the stops and bringing some serious savory (and sweet) bite and beverage action this year? Our list is growing by the minute:

Aki’s Kitchen

Atlantis Banquets & Events

Bake Me Healthy

Borghese Vineyards

Casa J Tequila

Cuisine By Colleen

Fauna

Flora

Grace & Grit

Goomba Johnny PIzza

Jamesport Vineyards

Justin’s Chop Shop

Justin Vineyards

Land and Sea Smokehouse

Lewis Cellars

Oysterponds Shellfish Co.

Painters Restaurant

Palmer Vineyards

Paumanok Vineyards

Pellegrini Vinyeards

Poboy Brewery

Sannino Vineyard

Seaside Grill

Seastar Ballroom

Sweet Vegan

Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Take Two Brewery

Tonino’s

The Village Cheese Shop

Twin Fork Beer Co.

Westhampton Beach Brew & Grill

Uncle Giuseppe’s

As is tradition, plenty of toe-tappin’, shoulder-swayin’ live tunes provided by funk master band In the Groove.

Tickets for the event start at $135 for general admission. This is a 21+ all-inclusive event.

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