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Southforker Taste of Westhampton Beach partner spotlight: Flora restaurant

By Amy Zavatto

Flora COO Gerald Hilbun, Rooted Hospitality co-founder Rachel Hersh, executive chef Aaron Abrams of Rooted Hospitality Group (Credit: Barbara Lassen)

Even though they are open year-round, its pretty puffball light fixtures, garden-bench seating, tea-parlor flourishes and seasonally driven menu make Westhampton Beach’s Flora (149 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-9600) the quintessential spot to savor spring and dream of summer. 

Owned by Rooted Hospitality (Fauna, Rumba, Cowfish, Avo Taco), sweet, feminine Flora (which is opening an outpost soon in Charlotte, NC) brings freshness and a little whimsy to thoroughly satisfying savory dishes, from harissa-kissed mussels in a coconut broth to tahini-swathed soba noodles. 

Floral restaurant interior with tables, chairs, bar, and hanging plants.
The delights of Flora will be on full display at Southforker’s Taste of Westhampton Beach. (Credit: Madison Fender)

Who else is pulling out all the stops and bringing some serious savory (and sweet) bite and beverage action this year? Our list is growing by the minute:

  • Aki’s Kitchen
  • Atlantis Banquets & Events
  • Bake Me Healthy
  • Borghese Vineyards
  • Casa J Tequila
  • Cuisine By Colleen
  • Fauna
  • Flora
  • Grace & Grit
  • Goomba Johnny PIzza
  • Jamesport Vineyards
  • Justin’s Chop Shop
  • Justin Vineyards 
  • Land and Sea Smokehouse
  • Lewis Cellars
  • Oysterponds Shellfish Co. 
  • Painters Restaurant
  • Palmer Vineyards
  • Paumanok Vineyards
  • Pellegrini Vinyeards
  • Poboy Brewery
  • Sannino Vineyard
  • Seaside Grill
  • Seastar Ballroom
  • Sweet Vegan
  • Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
  • Take Two Brewery
  • Tonino’s
  • The Village Cheese Shop
  • Twin Fork Beer Co.
  • Westhampton Beach Brew & Grill
  • Uncle Giuseppe’s

As is tradition, plenty of toe-tappin’, shoulder-swayin’ live tunes provided by funk master band In the Groove.

Tickets for the event start at $135 for general admission. This is a 21+ all-inclusive event.

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Amy Zavatto is the Editor-in-Chief for Southforker, Northforker and Long Island Wine Press. She's a wine, spirits and food journalist whose work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Food & Wine, MarthaStewart.com, the New York Post, Liquor.com, SevenFifty Daily, Imbibe, Men’s Journal and many others. She's the author of The Big Book of Bourbon Cocktails, Prosecco Made Me Do It: 60 Seriously Sparkling Cocktails, Forager’s Cocktails: Botanical Mixology with Fresh, Natural Ingredients, and The Architecture of the Cocktail. She has judged regional wine and spirits competitions, and has moderated numerous panels on the topics of wine, spirits, cocktails and regional foodways. She is the former Deputy Editor for the regional celebratory publications Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn, as well as the former Executive Director of the Long Island Merlot Alliance. She is a member of the New York chapter of the international organization of women leaders in food, wine, and spirits, Les Dames d’Escoffier. The proud daughter of a butcher, Amy is originally from Shelter Island, N.Y., where she developed a deep respect for the East End’s natural beauty and the importance of preserving and celebrating it and its people.

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