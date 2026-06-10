Southforker Taste of Westhampton Beach partner spotlight: Flora restaurant
Even though they are open year-round, its pretty puffball light fixtures, garden-bench seating, tea-parlor flourishes and seasonally driven menu make Westhampton Beach’s Flora (149 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-9600) the quintessential spot to savor spring and dream of summer.
Owned by Rooted Hospitality (Fauna, Rumba, Cowfish, Avo Taco), sweet, feminine Flora (which is opening an outpost soon in Charlotte, NC) brings freshness and a little whimsy to thoroughly satisfying savory dishes, from harissa-kissed mussels in a coconut broth to tahini-swathed soba noodles.
Who else is pulling out all the stops and bringing some serious savory (and sweet) bite and beverage action this year? Our list is growing by the minute:
- Aki’s Kitchen
- Atlantis Banquets & Events
- Bake Me Healthy
- Borghese Vineyards
- Casa J Tequila
- Cuisine By Colleen
- Fauna
- Flora
- Grace & Grit
- Goomba Johnny PIzza
- Jamesport Vineyards
- Justin’s Chop Shop
- Justin Vineyards
- Land and Sea Smokehouse
- Lewis Cellars
- Oysterponds Shellfish Co.
- Painters Restaurant
- Palmer Vineyards
- Paumanok Vineyards
- Pellegrini Vinyeards
- Poboy Brewery
- Sannino Vineyard
- Seaside Grill
- Seastar Ballroom
- Sweet Vegan
- Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
- Take Two Brewery
- Tonino’s
- The Village Cheese Shop
- Twin Fork Beer Co.
- Westhampton Beach Brew & Grill
- Uncle Giuseppe’s
As is tradition, plenty of toe-tappin’, shoulder-swayin’ live tunes provided by funk master band In the Groove.
Tickets for the event start at $135 for general admission. This is a 21+ all-inclusive event.
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