North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: July 1, 2026

House of the Week:

Turnkey waterfront retreat moments from Southold’s “finest” beach. This updated three-bedroom contemporary offers open water views, a waterside primary suite, newly built modern kitchen, heated saltwater pool, private dock with bay access and “seamless” indoor-outdoor coastal living.

Location: Southold

Price: $2,399,000

Broker: Thomas J McCarthy Real Estate Inc., Southold, 631-765-5815

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 24, 2026.

Aquebogue (11931)

Estate of Julia Cooper to Carly Postal, 72 Josica Drive, (600-85-4-21) (R) $655,000

Beverly Buckingham and Karen & Ann Raffel to Jamesport Farmhouse LLC, 1197 Main Road, (600-68-3-5.002) (R) $615,000

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Daniel J Murphy (Referee) and Michael Abbate (Defendant) to Jack Straw Realty LLC, 24 Kimberly Court, (600-79-5-25) (R) $642,000

Calverton (11933)

Hakan Koc to Roxana Cabrera and Luis Palencia, 66 Laurin Road, (600-115.01-1-38) (R) $490,000

Patricia Dotzel to Marissa Raimo, 170 Forge Road, (600-118-5-7) (R) $452,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Joseph Fuchs to John & Diane Hodgson, 1070 Depot Lane, (1000-102-2-6.002) (R) $1,449,000

Matthew & Diane Bassford and Maude Carter to Integrity Equity Partners LLC, 34100 Route 25, (1000-97-2-10.001) (R) $519,000

East Marion (11939)

Vito Tanzi and Lena Trieu-Tanzi to Kimberly Hourihan and Carol Morris, 3345 Cedar Lane, (1000-37-7-10.002)(R) $4,825,000

Estate of Florence Mazurowski to Frank & Pamela Hoerauf, 11005 Main Road, (1000-31-4-29) (R) $650,000

Fishers Island (06390)

Carp & Bird LLC to Nicholas & Katherine Beardsley, 810 Equestrian Avenue, (1000-9-4-11.005) (C) $525,000

James Mannetti to CG Old North LLC, Avenue B, (1000-6-2-20) (V) $360,000

Greenport (11944)

Victoria Chute to Michael Flora, 1295 Washington Avenue Extension, (1000-41-2-6) (R) $630,000

Leland & Linda Denny to Nicholas Ritacco-Canessa, 280 Champlin Place, (1000-34-3-42) (R) $410,000

Jamesport (11947)

Bart & Karen Badalucco to Craig & Danica Calderone, 7 Eileen Circle, (600-47-3-1.025) (R) $840,000

Laurel (11948)

Ronald McCaskie to Christopher & Stephanie Kugler and Richard & Kathleen Kugler, 2360 Peconic Bay Blvd, (1000-128-6-16) (R) $943,260

Thomas Coticchio Trust to Steven & Holly Ficner, 4045 Delmar Drive, (1000-125-4-1) (R) $787,500

Mattituck (11952)

Bruce Vitale to 7280 Sound Avenue LLC, 7280 Sound Avenue, (1000-121-5-2) (C) $1,950,000

Robert & Ileesa Engel to Victoria & Paul Fogarty, 305 Fay Court, 1000-123-5-36.010) (R) $1,650,000

Riverhead (11901)

111 East Main Street Realty Corp to 110 E Main RH LLC, 112 East Main Street, (600-129-1-6) (C) $1,320,000

108 East Main Street Associates to 108 E Main RH LLC, 108 East Main Street, (600-128-6-67) (C) $1,130,000

HREA 54 W Main LLC to 54 W Main LLC, 54 West Main Street (600-128-6-19.001) (C) $1,075,000

Patrick & Deborah Rowland to Kevin Bergami, 149 Vineyard Way, (600-45-5-5) (R) $798,000

Sweezy Avenue LLC to Aloha Housing LLC, 368 Sweezy Avenue, (600-123-4-50) (C) $585,000

Ann Hill to Keith & April Lowe, 4006 Saint Andrews Avenue, (600-64.02-1-78) (R) $515,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Carolyn Demarest and Nelson & Jonathan Demarest to David & Tiffany Rolfe, 6A South Ram Island Drive, (700-11-2-2.002) (R) $4,100,000

Diane Smith to Edmund Dandridge and Suzanne Shaker, 10A Hillcrest Road, (700-21-1-36.001) (V) $230,000

Southold (11971)

Marratime Capital V LLC to Alan & Annie Omens, 1955 Laurel Avenue, (1000-56-1-1.001) (R) $2,400,000

Ioannis Zoumas to Nicholas & Jessica Marino, 285 Blue Marlin Drive, (1000-57-1-45) (R) $2,225,000

Thomas & Lori Ruthinoski to Ann Marchese and Philip Patti, 1755 Yennecott Drive, (1000-55-4-21) (R) $940,000

Ahmad-Ali Sardar-Afkhami to Mohamad Sardar, 44190 Route 25, (1000-75-6-6.002) (R) $400,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)