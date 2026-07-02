Pedestrian critically injured in Route 58 crash near BJ’s in Riverhead

A Riverhead ambulance in. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister/file)

A pedestrian in Riverhead is fighting for his life after being hit while crossing a busy county road Wednesday night, police said.

The unidentified man was trying to make his way across Route 58 near the BJ’s Gas Station around 10 p.m. when he was hit in the westbound lane by a 2021 Ford Ranger driven by James D’Aguanno, 70, of Seaford, according to Riverhead police.

He was rushed by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being found lying in the roadway with an apparent head wound, police said.

D’Aguanno remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 58 between Ostrander Avenue and Oliver Street were closed for more than an hour during the crash investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 289.