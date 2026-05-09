Letters to the Editor: Why the mystery?

Aquebogue

Why the mystery?

Riverhead’s Republican majority is set to seize another privately held building for its Town Square project, which dwarfs the Craft’d property the town already spent millions for.

The financially strapped town is in no position to waste millions more on a Town Square that seems to be a showcase for a developer’s new hotel with limited public benefit. Because the Town Board has yet to explain the plans for the property, we wonder whether Riverhead’s ethically challenged GOP is planning another no-bid backroom deal to gift the property to another generous donor to its campaign coffers?

Ron Hariri

Laurel

Fixing federal dysfunction

There are many things that need fixing, but two of them are critical. We need a stronger role for the American people and a reduction in the influence of money in politics. Fixing these two makes fixing the others more possible (easier)

When citizens participate more actively — through voting, public forums, community engagement and by communicating regularly with representatives — government becomes more responsive and accountable. Greater civic involvement helps ensure that public policy reflects the broad public interest rather than special interests.

Equally important is the elimination of the current method of campaign financing, which gives disproportionate influence to wealthy donors and special interests. Replacing private funding with a transparent public financing system (which is working in several European countries) would allow candidates to compete based on ideas and qualifications, not fundraising. This encourages a wider range of candidates to run for office and helps restore confidence that elected officials serve the public rather than financial backers.

Together, increased citizen participation and public campaign financing would strengthen democratic legitimacy, improve accountability, and help the federal government function effectively. A healthier democracy depends on a system where voices matter more than dollars and where public service is guided by the needs of the people.

Charles Gueli

Southold

A grateful goodbye

After 50 wonderful years of making jewelry in our store/workshop, T & J Schlecht Jewelry on Beckwith Avenue, we have hung up our tools and closed our store.

We want to thank all our loyal customers over the years and are so grateful for all your support. We hope everyone continues to enjoy their pieces, all handmade by us, just as we enjoyed making them for you all. Thank you

Jennifer and Tom Schlecht

Shelter Island

Congrats

I wanted to congratulate Ambrose Clancy for his award as Writer of the Year from the New York Press Association and Nancy Green for her third-place award for columns.

The success of these two fine journalists and the role of our Shelter Island Reporter in our community highlights the continued importance of print (and online) local newspapers. As we see local newspapers folding in big and little communities, we realize how important vetted news and responsible journalism matters to us citizens.

Thank you for continuing to publish and keep us all informed.

Wendy Turgeon

Greenport

Violent rhetoric starts at the top

Rep. Nick LaLota writes that hyperbolic and dangerous rhetoric prompts assassination attempts on President Trump from claims that he “is an existential threat to democracy, among history’s worst dictators, and assertions that normal constitutional processes are insufficient to stop him.”

Ironic, given the rhetoric and actions by this administration, the source of dehumanizing language, unlawful arrests and killing of citizens and immigrants, revenge prosecutions and a war conducted without consent of Congress or the War Powers Resolution Act.

Warrantless and violent ICE raids, threats to end a civilization abroad, blowing up boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, corrupt practices of pay for play and pardoning violent criminals have alienated our country and put our citizens in danger.

If change comes from the ballot box the Republican party should stop using every means of voter suppression to hold onto power when clearly the majority of Americans are suffering and desperately seek change. Instead focus on our safety and security, on the rule of law, on civil rights and stop warrantless surveillance and arrests, remove the data loophole in FISA, protect free speech and prevent monopolies from consolidating into state owned media.

Melanie Mitzner

Laurel

More than self

There was great relief when we learned that both pilots, whose fighter jet was shot down in Iran, survived and were both rescued by our military. They avoided capture — and the scorn of this president.

He told us in 2015: “McCain’s a war hero because he was shot down. I like people who weren’t captured.” He said that while campaigning for president, when candidates tell us why they’re the best person for the job.

Late Republican senator John McCain, a prisoner of war for five and a half years ­(including more than two years in solitary confinement), lived with chronic pain and physical disabilities from the brutal torture he endured. Obeying the U.S. military Code of Conduct, he refused to accept release ahead of those who’d been imprisoned before him. Donald Trump wouldn’t have liked them either. But Republicans liked Trump.

Katherine Lee Bates wrote “America the Beautiful” honoring our country’s natural beauty, patriotism and compassion. Mr. McCain’s remarkable strength of character calls to mind her words: “O beautiful for heroes proved. In liberating strife, Who more than self their country love. And mercy more than life.”

Today’s Republicans have a version of patriotism and Christianity that does not align with supporting democracy or truth. No matter how ignorant, arrogant, crass or cruel, they’ve given this president a pass. He’s taken it and turned it into a license for unrestrained recklessness.

One of his newer sick interests is changing our history, affecting our national park displays, our museums, our White House website and more. Mr. McCain, a Republican senator for 32 years, once said, “Americans never hide from history. We make history.”

That was then, this is now. Hopefully, the truths of our history will survive. Hopefully, we’ll remember our country is about more than self.

Mary Ellen Tomaszewski