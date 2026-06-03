Long Island Science Center president Larry Oxman spoke about the town’s pursuit of eminent domain to seize its building on 111 E. Main St. prior the board members approving the resolution at Tuesday’s meeting (Ana Borruto photo).

The Riverhead Town Board voted Tuesday to move forward with eminent domain proceedings to seize the long-vacant Long Island Science Center building — over the objection of Supervisor Jerry Halpin.

The 3-1 vote advanced the controversial effort to acquire a key East Main Street property tied to the town’s broader downtown revitalization plans. Council members Kenneth Rothwell, Joann Waski and Denise Merrifield voted in favor. Councilman Bob Kern abstained.

Mr. Halpin lamented the board’s decision.

“It’s a legal tool that should only be used as an absolute last resort, and my opinion is, is that we are not at that absolute last resort,” he said. “I do understand the frustration of my fellow board members and town that are seeking the Science Center to have already been activated and working, and I also see the tool being used at a point where I am not ready to do that.”

The decision Tuesday followed a tense, nearly three-hour public hearing on May 20, when Riverhead town officials defended using eminent domain to acquire the building at 111 E. Main St., arguing the blighted property has stalled downtown revitalization and remains a key missing piece in the Town Square project.

A year ago, the board backed off its first attempt to take control of the property after the nonprofit presented a two-phase expansion plan for the building and pledged to move forward with renovations and fundraising.

Since then, the nonprofit has yet to begin the first phase of its long-promised East Main Street expansion. Over the last few months, council members have scrutinized the Long Island Science Center’s stalled progress, questioned its financial backing and raised doubts about the two-phase project’s overall viability.

The decision also allows the town to adopt findings under the state’s Eminent Domain Procedure Law, a required step before it can move to acquire the property. Town officials followed a similar process before condemning the former Craft’d space downtown last year.

In the findings statement regarding the Science Center building, the board determined “the acquisition will benefit the public by removing blight and in furtherance of an economic redevelopment and revitalization plan.” The resolution also acknowledged that museum officials presented various versions of plans for the redevelopment of the East Main Street facility, but had “failed to move forward despite being the owner of the subject property for several years.”

The board determined that financial strains and lack of funding have hindered the Long Island Science Center from becoming an activation point for its Town Square project, making the town’s acquisition of the parcel “essential” to fulfill the public purpose of the Town Square and maintain its consistency with the town’s flood mitigation plan.

Town officials continue to stress that the pursuit of eminent domain is not about the Long Island Science Center’s education mission.

Ms. Merrifield pointed out that 111 E. Main St. has never been occupied by the Children’s Science Center. It currently operates at Tanger One.

“Since it was purchased in 2019, it has always been a vacant, empty building that has never been open for business. It has always been a blight to Main Street,” Ms. Merrifield said. “No children have ever had parties there, no children have ever had any science programs there.”

Mr. Rothwell echoed Ms. Merrifield’s statements as he stood by his vote.

“We promised that we would build a Town Square, become a driving force for pedestrian traffic, and to bring tourism here, so that specifically those businesses downtown can thrive, and they’ve been waiting,” Mr. Rothwell said. “There is nothing political about any of this, it is simply the fact that we promised to activate downtown Riverhead.”

The vote came shortly after LISC president Larry Oxman, who has remained mostly silent during the process, joined a group of residents and local civic leaders in voicing opposition to the use of eminent domain outside Riverhead Town Hall.

“What happens when a property is earmarked for condemnation — there’s a term called a ‘cloud of condemnation,’ which basically means they haven’t taken it, but for all intents and purposes, they have,” Mr. Oxman said. “It makes it impossible to finance, it makes it impossible to sell…that’s the position we are in.”

Gary Hygom, executive director of The Suffolk, insisted the science center would draw young people and families into Riverhead’s downtown.

“There is no better attraction than a Science Center…it will even help fill the playground,” he said at the press conference outside Town Hall. “I’m very confused, as we all are, the purpose of this eminent domain procedure.”

Critics of eminent domain said there are still too many unanswered questions. Many raised the potential cost to taxpayers, including how much money has been spent on outside counsel and whether there have been talks with developers or potential plans for the East Main Street site.

“I understand that the town has been battling the deterioration of downtown Riverhead for more than 30 years, but our elected leaders owe it to the taxpayers to explain what is really planned for this parcel, that makes it so important to downtown revitalization that they wish to condemn and seize it through eminent domain,” said Joan Cear, the recording secretary of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association. “They should provide an estimate of what it could cost us.”

Riverhead resident Colin Tooker — who questioned the town’s handling of the issue in a guest column in the Riverhead News-Review last week — asked whether an appraisal has been authorized and how much it would cost.

Town attorney Erik Howard confirmed that an appraisal would be the next step in the process. The resolution noted that the town previously authorized an appraisal and intends to “make every reasonable and expeditious effort to justly compensate the current owner.”

However, no specific figure has been determined yet.