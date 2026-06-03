Blue Wave seniors earn state health education Zone Awards

Riverhead High School seniors Adriana Martinez and Dillon Zaleski earned New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Suffolk Zone Awards. (Credit: Courtesy Riverhead Central School District)

Riverhead High School seniors Adriana Martinez and Dillon Zaleski have been named recipients of the 2025-26 New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Suffolk Zone Awards.

The annual award honors students who showcase leadership and excellence in health and physical education. Student honorees are selected based on their physical fitness, citizenship, and leadership.

One male student and one female student from every Suffolk County high school are recognized for this distinction each year.

“As Blue Waves, Adriana and Dillon have demonstrated remarkable character, sportsmanship, and success,” Riverhead Central School District Superintendent Robert Hagan said. “The district proudly congratulates them on this accomplishment and looks forward to these cultivated values continuing to support them on their journeys.”