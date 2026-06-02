Mosquito spraying scheduled in Riverhead, Southold

The treatment to help control mosquito larvae begins Tuesday will run through Thursday.(file photo)

A low-flying helicopter will hover over the East End this week to spray marshes in Riverhead and Southold to help control mosquito larvae.

The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat the marshes from Tuesday, June 2, through Thursday, June 4, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to a notice issued Monday by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

The marshes scheduled for treatment in Riverhead include Indian Island, Overlook in Aquebogue, Crescent Duck Farm, Grove Avenue and Pier Avenue.

In Southold, the county plans to treat marshes at Roe Avenue/Mud Creek, New Suffolk, Great Hog Neck, Kerwin Boulevard, Pipes Neck Creek, Pipes Cove and Beaverdam Creek. Point O’Woods is listed as pending and may be added after another inspection.

The low-altitude helicopter will spray granular pellets of VectoPrime FG, a pesticide containing Bti and Altosid. The products are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

No special precautions are recommended for residents, according to the county.

For more information, call the Suffolk County Division of Vector Control at 631-852-4270.