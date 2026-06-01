‘Blessing of the Cars’ fundraiser aids war-ravaged Ukraine

The Rev. Bohdan Hedz blesses an antique car during the second annual “Blessing of the Cars” show in Riverhead. Photo credit: (Mike Malkush courtesy photo)

Dozens of vintage vehicles rolled up to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead on a blustery Saturday morning for the second annual “Blessing of the Cars.”

The “Spring Dust Off” antique car show — hosted by the Peconic Bay Region AACA Car Club — raised thousands of dollars to help ship food, medical supplies and clothing to war-ravaged Ukraine, according to organizer Mike Malkush.

The Rev. Bohdan Hedz, who came to New York from Ukraine in 1998 and has served as pastor of the historic church since 2014, offered a special blessing of the antique cars and classic motorcycles during the festive event.

“Weatherwise, it wasn’t the nicest day, but we still had a great show,” Mr. Malkush said.

A rare, fully restored 1930 Duesenberg convertible Berline won Best in Show in the prewar category. The car placed second in its class at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

1 | 5 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Mike Malkush (second from left) presents the Best in Show post-war award to Joey Limongelli for his 1963 split window Corvette, along with second and third place winners, a 1957 T-bird and 1951 Mercury. A rare, 1930 Duesenberg convertible Berline won Best in Show in the prewar category. Photo credit: (Mike Malkush courtesy photo) Screenshot Joey Limongelli emcees the car show beside a 1957 pink Thunderbird on the red carpet. (Mike Malkush courtesy photo) An antique Harley-Davidson with sidecar was Best in Show in the motorcycle division.

Other winners included a 1963 silver Corvette split-window coupe, which won Best in Show in the postwar category, and an antique Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a sidecar, which won Best in Show motorcycle. Runners-up in the postwar category included a 1957 pink Thunderbird and a 1951 green Mercury.

The event at the historic church on Pond View Drive, which was built by Ukrainian immigrants and celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, was organized by club members and parishioners, including Joe Limongelli, Rick Meeks, and Tyler and Jacob Malkush — Mr. Malkush’s 17-year-old twin grandsons, who have helped with local car shows since they were children.

Mr. Malkush, a Cutchogue resident of Ukrainian heritage, said the fundraiser carries special meaning for him. He and his wife, Carol, were married at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church 49 years ago.