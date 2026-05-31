Blotter: Arrests include larceny, DWI, assault

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from May 17 to May 23:

Kristen Guilfoil of Shirley, 35, and Charles Scruggs of Brookhaven, 37, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ms. Guilfoil was also arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Debra Austin of Riverhead, 59, and Roy Jones Jr. of Bay Shore, 38, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr. Jones was charged with three counts.

Stanley Bryant of Riverhead, 57, was arrested for alleged grand larceny and on an outstanding bench warrant.

Rajkumarie Shivmangal of Southampton, 43, was arrested for alleged false personation.

Tasheria Horsley of Mastic Beach, 31, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Nicole Yanaros of Lindenhurst, 40, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Nancy Nahshel of Wading River, 54, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Desiree Farrell of Shirley, 34, was arrested for alleged assault.

Ilyas Cakir, 67, listed as from Turkey, was arrested for alleged unlawful dealing with a child.

Israel Ajcuc Boch, 34, listed as from Guatemala, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Riverhead residents Boris Valasquez, 47, and Cesar Chamale, 30, were arrested for alleged town code violations. Mr. Valasquez was also arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Ruben Ventura Cruz of Riverhead, 28; Jaqwan Hagans of Brentwood, 43; Michael Hackal of Riverhead, 29; and Shawanna James of Riverhead, 53, were also arrested on outstanding warrants.



Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.