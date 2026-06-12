Wading River School unveils ‘Wild About Reading’ mosaic

Students submitted original artwork as part of the lively library courtyard. (Credit: Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River School District)

Wading River School elementary students celebrated the completion of a special collaborative project, “Wild About Reading,” with a dedication ceremony in the library courtyard.

The colorful installation was completed in partnership with artist Joshua Winer. It transformed the library courtyard into a more vibrant outdoor space, and is intended to celebrate creativity, literacy and school pride.

Students were invited to submit original animal drawings inspired by the project’s theme. Several student designs were selected to be featured in the final mosaic, allowing young artists to see their artwork become a permanent part of the school community.

Photos courtesy Shoreham-Wading River School District