Wading River students plant trees for America’s 250th anniversary

Wading River students are planting trees in honor of America 250 this summer. (Credit: Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River School District)

Wading River School students planted a small piece of history Monday, joining Suffolk County’s push to mark America’s 250th anniversary one red oak sapling at a time.

County Executive Ed Romaine and Clerk Vinny Puleo visited the school Monday, giving each young learner a red oak sapling as part of the county’s new “Planting it Forward to 2276” campaign.

“The children are going to watch these things grow over their generation, the next generation,” said Principal Louis Parrinello. “The children really understood what this was about.”

Before receiving their saplings, members of the student council addressed the school about the significance of the program and explained how families can register their trees. Fourth- and fifth-grade orchestra students also performed “America the Beautiful.”

Community members who participate in a limited-time tree giveaway or register a newly planted tree of their own through June 1 will receive a Suffolk 250 Living Legacy Certificate of Registration. Those registered could dedicate their tree in honor of a loved one or a family member, for example.

A copy of the certificate will be held for public viewing in the county clerk’s office. To participate, visit Suffolk250.org.

“A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they shall never sit,” said Mr. Romaine.

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Students — and anyone who takes part — can choose where to plant their trees. Mr. Parrinello said many students planned to plant them at home.

“As a principal that’s been doing this for a long time, watching our kids stand up, speaking with pride and receiving something that they’re going to nurture in our community on Long Island is super powerful,” he said.

Mr. Parrinello said it was a joy to watch each Wading River elementary student take part.

“We are so grateful to County Executive Romaine, Clerk Puleo, [Superintendent Jerry] Poole, our incredibly caring and dedicated teachers, support staff, and students who made the assembly so special for all,” he said.