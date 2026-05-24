Farming for the Future: Rex and Connie Farr honored for regenerative agriculture

Rex Farr, Connie Farr and Everett Lunquist of Demeter USA at Farr Wines’ Demeter Biodynamic Certification ceremony. (Credit: Stephanie Villani)

For Rex and Connie Farr, farming has never been just about growing grapes and produce — it’s about restoring and taking care of the land itself. Last Thursday, that decades-long commitment attained a major milestone when they received Demeter Biodynamic Certification at a presentation at their 60-acre farm in Calverton (Farrm Wines, 156 Youngs Ave., Calverton, 631-369-8237).

Widely regarded as one of the highest standards in regenerative organic agriculture, the certification recognizes farms that operate in harmony with nature while prioritizing soil health, biodiversity, and sustainable growing practices.

The Farrs’ journey began long before wine entered the picture. Their land, once a potato farm, has been free of chemicals since 1985. Over the years, they cultivated herbs, fruits, and vegetables using biodynamic methods before planting grapes in 2005.

Today, Farrm Wines stands out as one of only three East Coast vineyards with Demeter Biodynamic Certification — and the only 100% certified organic vineyard on Long Island.

Biodynamic farming takes organic agriculture a step further by treating the farm as a self-sustaining ecosystem. The approach emphasizes healthy soil, composting, crop diversity, and natural rhythms, including planting and harvesting schedules guided by lunar cycles. Farmers also use specialized herbal and mineral compost preparations designed to strengthen the vitality of the land.

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