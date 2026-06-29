First-ever Shake Shack on the East End opens this week in Riverhead

Shake Shack opens June 30 at the Riverhead Tanger Outlets, where visitors can get the fast-casual chain’s signature items, such as the ShackBurger and Chicken Shack sandwich (Brendan Carpenter photo).

Set a reminder because Shake Shack is officially opening on Tuesday at the Riverhead Tanger Outlets — and there are some giveaways you don’t want to miss out on.

The 3,100 square-foot Shake Shack debuts along Old Country Road in Tanger 2 on June 30 at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests to make a purchase will receive special Shake Shack swag, and the first 500 get a $5 voucher to use on their next visit.

Shake Shack is now serving its signature burgers, fries and sandwiches in the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead. (Brendan Carpenter)

As part of its motto to “Stand For Something Good,” the popular fast-casual food chain will donate $1 from every sandwich — including hot dogs — sold on opening day to the Church of the Harvest Food Pantry in Riverhead.

“It’s kind of an opening tradition, we do it every Shack, we have a local charity that we partner with,” said Joe Kaufman, regional marketing manager for New York City and Long Island. “We tend to try and work in the food insecurity space…we’re excited to kind of begin our giving back to the community, which is a really important part of the Shake Shack mission.”

From a hot dog cart in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park to now a globally recognized burger joint, Shake Shack now has more than 630 total locations, including 405 in the U.S. and over 225 international stores. Riverhead marks the eighth on Long Island.

For first-timers, Mr. Kaufman recommends the chain’s chicken sandwiches, which he describes as “a sleeper hit.” Of course, he said patrons can never go wrong with a classic Shackburger — and he suggests making it a double.

In addition to its signature items, the restaurant also offers a variety of vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as healthier spins on fan favorites.

“Shake Shack is all about high-quality versions of American classics,” the regional manager said. “You really can’t go wrong with anything.”

Check out the first look Riverhead News-Review got ahead of the grand opening on Tuesday, June 30.





