Plan moves further ahead for YMCA bid in Riverhead

The former New York State Armory building on Route 58 in Riverhead (File photo).

The New York State Armory on Route 58 has been eyed as a possible spot for a YMCA forever — and town officials just took a big leap forward to make it happen.

After decades of failed proposals, community pushback and resistance from previous town leadership, the Riverhead Town Board approved a non-binding letter of intent to enter into a lease agreement with the YMCA to renovate the decommissioned armory into a YMCA recreation facility.

The letter is not an official contract between the YMCA and Riverhead Town. It is strictly an agreement to advance talks between both parties about a potential lease — but either side can pull out of negotiations at any time.

“This is a vital first step for the YMCA to move forward with requests for funding and approvals necessary to establish a YMCA community service hub for the Riverhead residents,” said Debbie Kneidl of Aquebogue, chief development officer for the YMCA of Long Island. “This proposal is the result of years of careful study, thoughtful planning and meaningful community engagement.”

An amendment to a 2011 state law to allow the YMCA to use the armory building for recreation and community services to benefit Riverhead residents is required before any sale can go forward.

The building and its 5.9 acres were sold by the town to the state in 1953 for $500, and both parties agreed at the time that if the town was ever interested in reclaiming the land, they could do so only if the armory ceased operation.

After decades of abandonment, the state transferred ownership back to Riverhead in 2011. Under state legislation, the building was initially intended to be used to house the Riverhead police department, justice court, public safety agencies and recreational facilities. However, with the police department or court no longer needed, the building’s only remaining approved use is for recreation and community programs.

Last year, Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio introduced a bill with amendments to allow for the lease or sale of the property to the YMCA. The Assembly bill passed in June 2025, but died in the Senate before the legislative session ended. This month the bill passed in the Senate, and is making its way to the Assembly. If it goes through, it will then go to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk to either sign into law or veto.

Councilman Bob Kern, an advocate for the project, said he is confident the bill will go through.

According to the letter of intent, the YMCA would go through Riverhead Town for all the necessary permits and approvals to build. The nonprofit plans to hire an architect to design the YMCA building and will commence the design process once the lease is officially signed.

The YMCA would be entirely responsible for the cost of construction, as well as all costs of operating and maintaining the premises once opened. Riverhead town officials provided the YMCA with information on the environmental and remediation work. The nonprofit has the right to conduct both phases of the environmental investigation, and if it is not satisfied with the results, it can terminate the lease. If the YMCA does not obtain all the necessary permits and funding for the project, this can be another means for termination.

The goal would be for the YMCA to obtain all necessary building permits, a certificate of occupancy and other approvals within 24 months after the submission of its initial plans, or they cancel its lease.

Mr. Kern estimated the total cost for the project would be somewhere between $20 and $40 million. He anticipates a major push for community fundraising efforts. He added there has already been “tremendous” community outreach in order to get a better understanding at how a YMCA could serve the community’s needs.

“I’m very pleased to be a part of it for a while now, with the YMCA and the team they put together,” Mr. Kern said on a call with the Riverhead News-Review on Friday. “I’m really looking forward to this — it’s happening, there’s a lot of great programming being discussed.”

Some of the proposed programming and amenities may include multi-purpose rooms, a community kitchen, co-working space, STEM lab, teen room, gymnasium, indoor track, sports courts, multi­purpose exercise studios, fitness area, adult locker rooms, youth locker rooms, aquatics and administrative offices.

Ms. Kneidl said the approval of the town board’s resolution to green light the letter of intent is a “direct response to urgent public health, wellness and fitness needs” and will create “true community.”

The idea of a YMCA in Riverhead has been floated in the past, with the late Joe Van de Wetering of Baiting Hollow leading the push for a “Peconic YMCA.” A number of locations were considered, but several encountered community opposition, and none were ever seriously pursued. The Town Board ended its support for the previous development plan in late 2012 after the YMCA changed much of its leadership.

At the end of last year, the North Fork YMCA committee gauged community interest in building a facility in Southold, a project that could cost tens of millions of dollars to build and sustain.

Organizers agreed at the time that more North Fork community input would be necessary moving forward.

The Riverhead Town Board is in support of making the YMCA possible at the armory building.

“What a tremendous asset this will be for the town,” said Councilwoman Denise Merrifield at the Wednesday town board meeting.