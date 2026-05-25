Scout troops prep Calverton National Cemetery for Memorial Day commemoration

A soggy Saturday morning was spent preparing Calverton National Cemetery for Memorial Day. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Despite the wet and dreary Saturday morning, scouts from across Long Island turned up at Calverton National Cemetery in impressive numbers. With so many hands, in an hour’s work, approximately 295,000 flags were placed and will remain until May 30.

The Avenue of Flags installed Friday, May 22, will wave across Calverton National Cemetery roadways, from until June 5, 2026.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the cemetery on Monday, May 25, at 1 p.m. at the end of Princeton Boulevard. The North Shore Community Band will perform a patriotic tribute.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson