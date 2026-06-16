Single-car accident temporarily closes westbound lanes, increases traffice near U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

As if traffic from the U.S. Open couldn’t get any worse.

A single-car accident on County Road 39 — west of the newly-built pedestrian bridge near Shrubland Road — has forced authorities to implement even more traffic restrictions late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Hill Station Road, and westbound lanes are temporarily closed until the car is removed. It is expected to reopen shortly.