Photo gallery: Classic cars, flowers and pickleball fill North Fork weekend

A vintage Ford at the 24th Annual Antique, Classic and Working Truck show in Riverhead. (Credit: Nick Mongiovi)

The shine of polished chrome and the rumble of vintage engines set the tone on Sound Avenue Saturday as classic car owners gathered in Riverhead to show off decades of automotive history at the 34th annual L.I. Antique Power Association’s Summer Show at Hallockville Museum Farm.

The event also highlighted vintage military vehicles, trackers and activities for kids, such as a miniature car train and swings.

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Elsewhere on the North Fork, there was a pickleball fundraiser at Tasker Park in Peconic for Southold American Legion and Walk4Valor and Mattituck showcased a flower farm at Horton’s for children and families to pick their own flowers and indulge in sugary treats.

Karen Tejada drove out some 65 miles from East Meadow, Long Island, with her niece Layla to Horton’s.

“My niece loves flowers and we saw that this was a nice little event for her, so we brought her out,” Ms. Tejada said. “It’s very relaxing and it’s a beautiful day.”

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Photos courtesy of Nick Mongiovi