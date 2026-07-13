The Riverhead Central School District Board of Education held its reorganizational meeting on July 1, where a new president, vice president and school board member were sworn in. (Credit: courtesy photo)

The Riverhead Central School District board of education has a new president, vice president and trustee for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Shortly following graduation, the district’s school board held its reorganization meeting on July 1, where new and returning leadership were sworn in for next school year.

First-timer Jasmine Corwin begins her three-year term after succeeding in the May school board elections. Returning school board members Erica Murphy and Cynthia Redmond also start another three years on the board and now sit at the helm as its new president and vice president, respectively.

Both Ms. Murphy and Ms. Redmond were first elected to the Riverhead Board of Education in 2023. Their terms and Ms. Corwin’s end on June 30, 2029. As part of the election, Julio Gonzalez won a term running from May 19, 2026 to June 30, 2027.

Ms. Murphy, who lives in Manorville, has two children in the Riverhead Central School District. She works as a senior staff accountant at a public accounting firm and holds a Master of Business Administration in accounting. She is a retired 20-year senior master sergeant from the New York Air National Guard. Previously, she served as treasurer for the Riley Avenue Parents’ Association.

Ms. Redmond, an Aquebogue resident, has two children who attend Riverhead schools. She is a former PTO vice president and is currently president of the Riverhead Boys Lacrosse Booster Club. A graduate with a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Stony Brook, she is a community prevention specialist at Riverhead Community Awareness Program, Inc. She has worked in children and family services for more than 25 years.

Erica Murphy is president of the Riverhead Central School District board of education for 2026-2027 (courtesy).





Ms. Corwin is a Riverhead resident who has lived in the school district for 18 years. She is a stay-at-home mother and a graduate of Mattituck High School. She has a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oneonta in communications with a minor in public relations. Her three children attend Riverhead schools and she is vice president of the Aquebogue PTO. Her husband works for the family-owned Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue.



Riverhead Central School District Superintendent Robert Hagan took his oath to serve as superintendent for a second year. Dawn Bozuhoski remains district clerk.

“Our District achieved remarkable growth and success in the 2025–2026 school year, ranging from academic milestones to art, music, and athletic accomplishments to career-building opportunities,” said Mr. Hagan. “I thank our exceptional Board of Education for their leadership and support of the initiatives and programming that made this excellence possible, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside them toward a fantastic 2026–2027 school year.”